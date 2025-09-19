NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Gives Update on How He's Feeling
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has been working his way back to the starting lineup after missing the spring and most of the summer while rehabbing from season-ending foot surgery, continued his trend toward reclaiming his starting spot after three promising days of progress made in practice.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters before Friday’s practice that Thomas “had another good day” on Thursday, a day in which, although listed as limited on the team’s injury report, saw him take a significant amount of practice reps, making it two days straight in which the veteran offensive lineman didn’t report any discomfort necessitating the team to back off of him.
Despite the growing optimism Daboll’s reports have generated, the head coach added that they will not decide on Thomas until Sunday night, just before the team is due to host the Chiefs in its 2025 regular-season home opener.
"I listen to the doctors, I listen to the trainers, and I listen to the player," Daboll said when asked what will go into the decision regarding Thomas's availability.
"Ultimately, whether it's AT or another player, trainers, the doctors, the medical staff, the strength staff, everybody's involved in those discussions and then come to a general consensus of, this is what's best for whoever it may be.
"Certainly, don't want to put somebody out there that isn't ready to go. I'd say that definitely the player has input as to how they feel, how they're progressing, and then there's the medical diagnosis of it and the conversations that take place with whatever injury it may be."
Although Daboll left the door slightly ajar for Thomas not being in the lineup, it’s hard to fathom that being the case, short of there being an unexpected setback between Saturday’s walkthrough (closed to the media) and Sunday’s pre-game warmups.
“He’s played a lot of football,” Daboll told reporters on Thursday when asked if Thomas could make it through an entire game despite not having participated in a practice in full pads, adding that what Thomas has been able to do so far this week is “a positive sign.”
Thomas, who has been open about his progress, sounded the most confident about his chances of playing in weeks when he spoke to reporters after Friday's practice.
"I think so," he said when asked if he felt he could play a full game. "But we haven't decided on snap counts or rotation. So, we'll, we'll see."
While Thomas would prefer not to get into a rotation, he said his situation is fluid.
"I think the biggest thing as far as rep counts or if I'm complaining or not, is how I respond to next week," he said. "That's what we're trying to base it and it's hard to tell, but we'll see. And like I said, it's been three days consecutive doing more. So that's, that's a good sign."
If Thomas can’t go, rookie Marcus Mbow will likely draw the starting assignment. Mbow stepped in at left tackle last week after James Hudson III, who had filled the role all spring and summer until having a penalty-filled epic meltdown on the first series against the Cowboys, was pulled from the lineup by Daboll.
Mbow, in his first extensive NFL action at left tackle, allowed just two pressures for a 5.6% pressure rate in his 37 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Daboll didn't sound too open to the possibility of having Mbow play at right tackle, a move that would likely shift Jermaine Eluemunor inside to right guard over Greg Van Roten.
"I feel good about the guys that we have playing right now," he said. "All this will sort itself out after today and we'll do what we think is best."
Later, he added that Mbow would continue his development at tackle.
"For a young player that was kind of playing on both sides, he was progressing nicely for a young player," Daboll said. "We're going to leave him at that spot and let him continue to do that."
Xavier Gipson Set to Make Giants Debut?
Receiver/return specialist Xavier Gipson, whom the Giants picked up off waivers last week after Gipson was cut by the Jets following a costly fumble, could be set to make his Big Blue debut this week thanks to teammate Gunner Olszewski’s questionable status due to a back issue.
Gipson could theoretically return both punts and kickoffs for the Giants should they also want to remove running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who was limited all week with a calf injury, from the kickoff return team, his primary role last week.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Calf
DNP
Limited
DNP
Doubtful
DL
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Foot
Limited
Limited
DNP
Doubtful
LB
Darius Muasau
Concussion/eye
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DL
Chauncey Golston
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
WR
Gunner Olszewski
Back
Limited
Limited
DNP
Questionable
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
G
Jon Runyan Jr
Back
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
C
John Michael Schmitz
Toe
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
WR
Darius Slayton
Groin/calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
RB
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
DL
Roy Robertson-Harris
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
RB
Cam Skattebo
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
--
Chiefs Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
DE
Mike Danna
Quad
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
CB
Kristian Fulton
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
WR
Jalen Royals
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
WR
Xavier Worthy
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
T
Josh Simmons
Illness
Limited
Full
Full
--
WR
Hollywood Brown
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
--
DL
Ashton Gillotte
Elbow
Full
Full
Full
--
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Right Wrist
Full
Full
Full
--
DE
Charles Omenihu
Hand
Full
Full
Full
--
T
Jawaan Taylor
Knee/Ankle
Full
Limited
Full
--
LB
Drue Tranquill
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
