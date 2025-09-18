Giants Country

NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Takes Another Step Closer to His Return

Thomas continues to trend upward toward his return from lisfranc surgery.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas took another step toward playing for the first time in the regular season since last year’s season-ending foot injury in Week 5.

Thomas, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, came through that session just fine, according to head coach Brian Daboll, who said that the veteran left tackle “took a lot of reps” in that padless session.

Thomas, Daboll added, was set to follow a similar pattern of reps for Thursday, which was also a padless practice, which meant a lot more reps for Thomas as he inches closer to a return. 

 

“It’s just a positive sign with how many reps he took (Wednesday) that he’ll do the same thing today, or similar. Not backing off or anything like that,” Daboll told reporters before the team’s Thursday practice.

The Giants' head coach stopped short of saying whether Thomas would be in the starting lineup on Sunday night when the Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football

Daboll said they’ll continue to monitor how Thomas is feeling after each practice and make the decision once the week of practices is done.

Check back later for the complete injury reports for both teams.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

Limited

Limited

LB

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Calf

DNP

DNP

DL

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Foot

Limited

LB

Darius Muasau

Concussion/eye

DNP

DNP

DL

Chauncey Golston

Ankle

DNP

DNP

WR

Gunner Olszewski

Back

Limited

WR

Wan'Dale Robinson

Foot

Limited

G

Jon Runyan Jr

Back

Limited

C

John Michael Schmitz

Toe

Limited

WR

Darius Slayton

Groin/calf

Limited

RB

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Calf

Limited

DL

Roy Robertson-Harris

Knee

Full

RB

Cam Skattebo

Ankle

Full

Chiefs Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

DE

Mike Danna

Quad

DNP

CB

Kristian Fulton

Ankle

DNP

WR

Jalen Royals

Knee

Limited

WR

Xavier Worthy

Shoulder

Limited

T

Josh Simmons

Illness

Limited

WR

Hollywood Brown

Ankle

Full

DL

Ashton Gillotte

Elbow

Full

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Right Wrist

Full

DE

Charles Omenihu

Hand

Full

T

Jawaan Taylor

Knee/Ankle

Full

LB

Drue Tranquill

Knee

Full

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

