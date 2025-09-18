NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas Takes Another Step Closer to His Return
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas took another step toward playing for the first time in the regular season since last year’s season-ending foot injury in Week 5.
Thomas, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, came through that session just fine, according to head coach Brian Daboll, who said that the veteran left tackle “took a lot of reps” in that padless session.
Thomas, Daboll added, was set to follow a similar pattern of reps for Thursday, which was also a padless practice, which meant a lot more reps for Thomas as he inches closer to a return.
“It’s just a positive sign with how many reps he took (Wednesday) that he’ll do the same thing today, or similar. Not backing off or anything like that,” Daboll told reporters before the team’s Thursday practice.
The Giants' head coach stopped short of saying whether Thomas would be in the starting lineup on Sunday night when the Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football.
Daboll said they’ll continue to monitor how Thomas is feeling after each practice and make the decision once the week of practices is done.
Check back later for the complete injury reports for both teams.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
Limited
LB
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Calf
DNP
DNP
DL
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Foot
Limited
LB
Darius Muasau
Concussion/eye
DNP
DNP
DL
Chauncey Golston
Ankle
DNP
DNP
WR
Gunner Olszewski
Back
Limited
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Foot
Limited
G
Jon Runyan Jr
Back
Limited
C
John Michael Schmitz
Toe
Limited
WR
Darius Slayton
Groin/calf
Limited
RB
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Calf
Limited
DL
Roy Robertson-Harris
Knee
Full
RB
Cam Skattebo
Ankle
Full
Chiefs Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
DE
Mike Danna
Quad
DNP
CB
Kristian Fulton
Ankle
DNP
WR
Jalen Royals
Knee
Limited
WR
Xavier Worthy
Shoulder
Limited
T
Josh Simmons
Illness
Limited
WR
Hollywood Brown
Ankle
Full
DL
Ashton Gillotte
Elbow
Full
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Right Wrist
Full
DE
Charles Omenihu
Hand
Full
T
Jawaan Taylor
Knee/Ankle
Full
LB
Drue Tranquill
Knee
Full
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.