NY Giants Mailbag: Season Expectations, Jaxson Dart, and More
Is there a compelling reason for Naber’s toe “issue” not being addressed in a form that goes beyond “managing”? Is that a long term solution? – John F.
John, how many people do you know who jump at the chance to have surgery to correct a problem if rest and rehab are options? I can’t say I know of many, if any.
So really, that’s what’s at play here–Nabers and the Giants are hoping to avoid the need for surgery by managing his workload. Whether that’s successful remains to be seen, but that’s the path they’ve all agreed to for the time being. Hopefully it works out.
Richard, I expect the Giants to at least double their win total from last season, with a best-case scenario of at least nine wins and a wild-card berth. That, of course, hinges on whether the team stays healthy and plays as well as it did in the preseason.
As for Jaxson Dart, I get it that people are excited to see him play, but for the love of the above, can we please pump the brakes and trust the coaches to know when the time is right rather than bang the drum for the kid to be put out there before he’s ready?
How many snaps against first-team NFL defenses has he faced this preseason? Not many, as I recall. And of those he did face, how many exotic looks did he get to face? Again, not many, if any.
There was a reason why Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston were brought in here, and that’s to ensure that Dart doesn’t need to be rushed onto the field. And as I’ve said before, this is Year 4 of the Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen regime, not Year 1.
They don’t have the luxury of letting a rookie cut his teeth, not when the team’s ownership is expecting to see better results than what it’s put forth the last two seasons.
I think the best-case scenario for those who want to see Dart is that we may see him in mop-up roles, which is very similar to what they did with Eli Manning when he was a rookie.
Will Dart take the reins at the start of this year? That’s going to depend on whether the Giants are still in the postseason hunt and/or the injury situation regarding the guys in front of him.
This probably isn’t going to be the answer you’re expecting, but I would say Brian Daboll’s willingness to change his ways. We can start with the willingness to play the starters in the preseason, which, as you know, I have been screaming about for the last two summers.
You can add in his willingness to listen to Russell Wilson about incorporating more 7-on-7s, and, perhaps the biggest thing of all, his giving back the play-calling to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and returning to the role of a CEO style head coach.
Daboll has always struck me as a bit stubborn, so this willingness to admit that the prior practices he had in place weren’t helping the team is a nice sign of growth in the fourth-year head coach who looks to get off the hot seat that some national outlets still have him on.
Jerry, I could be way off on this, but I don’t think they’re going to trade Hyatt. If he hasn’t panned out as expected for them, who would take the kid on and be willing to give up an asset?
As for DeVito, I have been saying as far back as June that I wouldn’t be shocked if they tried to trade him.
Some thought I was crazy for saying that, but given DeVito's impressive performance, who would deny that he’s an upgrade over the Chiefs, Browns, Saints, Colts, Vikings, and Titans' backup quarterbacks?
I would be shocked if there isn’t a market for DeVito, just as I would be shocked (and disappointed) if the Giants let him get away for nothing.
Regarding Gunner Olszewski, I have him on my 53-man roster projection. Let’s see if my prediction is correct.
Has any Giant lineman, rookie or veteran, played better than MArcus Mbow this preseason ? – Ken D.
Ken, that all depends on what criteria you use. Pro Football Focus has Mbow graded as the ninth best Giants offensive lineman after three preseason games, and Mbow has been charged with allowing six quarterback pressures in 128 snaps, tied with Stone Forsythe for the most allowed.
But that said, Mbow is a rookie and a very promising looking one at that. Has he been perfect? No. But is he brimming with potential? You better believe it.
