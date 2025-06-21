NY Giants Mailbag: Uniforms, Training Camp, Trades and More
When do we expect to see the New York Giants in New cool uniforms, many teams have new uniforms, but the New York Giants still have the same for years. Look at the Washington Commanders–they have great looking uniforms and they played better last year together. If your uniforms look great you play better as a team. – Uzziah I.
Uzziah, I don’t know that there are any plans for a massive change in uniforms. And quite frankly, if it were up to me, I’d just as soon see them go back to what they wore in the 1980s. That said, I’m sure there will be some sort of alternate jersey or look coming up at some point this season.
I don’t agree that if you look great fashion wise, you play better as a team and I don’t know of any coaches who would agree with that notion. They could wear last year’s 100th anniversary threads for all I care, but so long as they look fundamentally sound, that’s all I’d be worried about. But that’s just me.
Kris, I'm old enough to remember when I used to cover the Giants at Fairleigh Dickinson University. I used to attend graduate school there, so it made it easy for me to cover the team since they practiced right after my class ended.
To your question, I think the last two locations, Albany and East Rutherford, have their pros and cons.
Obviously, with the team being in East Rutherford, I can sleep in my bed at the end of the day and not have to worry about the fire alarm going off in the wee hours of the morning, unlike when I stayed in Albany. (The dryers used to overheat, so when you comined that with the high temperatures, you often had a false alarm.)
I used to take the train to Albany, which was a nice relaxing ride. And I didn't have to fight with traffic on the Turnpike every day like I currently do to get to East Rutherford, which was also nice.
What I also loved about Albany (besides the fact that it was a change of scenery) was that it was usually cooler up there, and we had the freedom to go to any field we wanted to watch the various unit drills. We can’t do that now in East Rutherford, as we're usually limited to a portion of one sideline.
We were also able to pick off players coming in or leaving from the cafeteria for interviews, which was nice. You could walk with them to their cars while chatting, or simply hang out in the shady corner of the courtyard and have a nice, relaxed conversation.
We had access to the cafeteria, where we could enjoy the same food the players had for lunch. Sometimes, they'd linger in the lunchroom, and we’d be able to sit with them or at least chat if we were waiting for a sandwich or stir-fry to be made.
I also thought the fan experience was better in Albany. After practice, you could hit a restaurant or bar and there would always be Giants fans there to chat with. And who could forget autograph alley, which was also special for the fans?
So I guess that’s a long way of saying I liked Albany better, although I'm glad to be able to sleep in my own bed at night during camp.
As of right now, no. If the season were to go in the toilet, MAYBE they would consider moving Kayvon Thibodeaux for a second-rounder. But we're a long way from reaching that point.
Do you people really think that the Giants have the 31st best team in the NFL? Are you really professionals or just Eagles fans? -- Bob P.
Bob, did you read the entire article? We were commenting on an opinion given by another media outlet. You might want to reach out to them with your question.
Do you anticipate the Giants doing anything differently this summer to avoid the slow starts they experienced in the last two seasons? – Howard D.
Howard, the only change I anticipate (or is that “hope for”?) is that Brian Daboll plays his starters more in the preseason, so they have more of a chance to jell.
I’d like to see them get some snaps in Weeks 1 and 3 (I suspect they won’t see much in Week 2 because Daboll will point to the joint practices with the Jets as a reason not to).
I acknowledge the Giants’ defense should be better this season. Still, with 10 starters on offense returning, I just don’t see how an aging Russell Wilson or an unproven rookie quarterback will thrive in this environment, where Daniel Jones couldn’t.
I’m not saying the team should have retained Jones, but I'm saying I don’t see why there should be any optimism for this year, especially given their schedule. I think this GM has constructed this roster in a way that allows any QB to flourish.
I can easily envision a scenario where they win one or no games at home this season, making it 1-16 or 2-15 at home over the last two years. How can this regime continue to survive with such meager results, particularly with home and divisional records? – Scott S.
Scott, you questioned how the Giant's offense can be better despite returning 10 of its 11 starters and how “an aging Russell Wilson or an unproven rookie quarterback is going to thrive in this environment where Daniel Jones couldn’t.” Still, you say the roster is set up so that any QB can flourish. It appears to me that you have answered your question.
Just to add to that, an aging Russell Wilson is far better than what they had last year at the position. Jones gave it a go but unfortunately he went from being a gunslinger to being meek in the pocket, and you just can’t have that in your franchise’s signal caller.
Have a little faith that the deep ball will finally be unlocked, and this offense won’t lead the league in three-and-out drives.