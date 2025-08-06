NY Giants Malik Nabers Says He’s Alright Despite Leaving Practice Early
The last thing the New York Giants need is to be without any of their impact players for what is a very important season that’s on the horizon.
So to make sure that doesn’t become the situation, the Giants have taken to managing the practice reps of certain players, most notably receiver Malik Nabers, who missed the entire spring with a toe ailment and who earlier in training camp appeared to injure his shoulder when he landed awkwardly.
Nabers, who has looked electrifying catching balls from new quarterback Russell Wilson, raised a few eyebrows when, midway through the team’s Wednesday padded practice, he came out of the session and stood on the sideline for the remainder, causing onlookers to wonder if he aggravated an injury.
After practice, Nabers told reporters that he was fine.
“You know, the coaches and the training staff have a process of what they want me to do to be healthy for when we get ready to play, so I just got to do my job and follow the plan,” he said.
Nabers, who wouldn’t say if the plan was to manage the toe issue that kept him out in the spring and for which he admitted earlier this summer, the topic of surgery was brought up.
“Like I said, the process is just making sure I'm as healthy as I need to be when it's time to play ball,” he said.
Something to monitor?
The Giants have been known to manage workloads of players in camp, particularly those who get a lot of reps, as Nabers has this summer. The Wilson-Nabers connection has yielded some spectacular plays in training camp, in what is hopefully a sign of what’s to come.
But it’s also fair to wonder if the load management is going to continue for the second-year Pro Bowl receiver once the season starts, and if so, how long can Nabers, who takes the bulk of the reps on offense in a game, keep going if the toe, the bigger concern, becomes an issue.
For now, Nabers is just keeping an open dialogue with the trainers and coaches regarding his workload.
“They're just asking me questions, asking me how I feel, telling me all of the things that are going to be ahead of the plan–what I'm going to be doing at practice and how I'm going to be doing it,” he said.
“Just keeping those guys in the know of how I feel and what they want me to do, so it's just a process that I just have to follow.”
