Advanced Metrics Unimpressed by NY Giants OLB Abdul Carter's Week 2 Effort
New York Giants fans have been waiting a while for the next great homegrown edge rusher to arrive, so naturally their enthusiasm soared when the team selected Penn State phenom Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Rookie hardship is often inevitable, however, and Carter experienced plenty in the Giants' 40-37 overtime loss versus the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Although he was active throughout the game -- three hurries and one quarterback hit -- the 21-year-old struggled at times.
Those missteps have heavily contributed to Carter's subpar 59.3 overall grade through two weeks of action, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked him ninth of 14 rookie defensive players.
"Carter endured a turbulent second professional game, tallying four pressures as a pass rusher but also committing two penalties and missing two tackles," PFF's Dalton Wasserman said.
"His quickness off the line of scrimmage and ability to line up in various spots are already assets to the Giants’ pass rush. He still needs to work on his run defense, with two missed tackles in that department leading to a 40.0 PFF run-defense grade."
Many predicted the young pass-rusher to win the “Defensive Rookie of the Year” award before the season started. While that can certainly still happen, this evaluation highlights some of the issues Carter faces in the early portion of his career.
Abdul Carter has the talent to lift the Giants defense
Since the 2024 unanimous All-American spent two years operating as an off-ball linebacker before transitioning to the edge last season, one would expect him to be a bit more polished as a tackler and run defender. Though, regardless of exceptional physical tools, it is hard to prepare for NFL competition.
That arduous adjustment period is exacerbated when a player is tasked with moving around the defensive line. With two-time Pro Bowl selection Brian Burns and fourth-year talent Kayvon Thibodeaux also commanding work on the outside, Carter has been used in various roles.
No. 51's ability to line up on the edge and slide over to the inside is supposed to give the Giants vital flexibility. But he looks far more comfortable rushing the quarterback. Until Carter hones his run-stopping skills, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen must maximize his pass-rushing gifts.
If the Giants unleash the 6-foot-3 outside linebacker, who currently has a respectable 73.6 pass-rush grade, he should be able to significantly improve his PFF rookie ranking. Most importantly, however, Carter will ideally give New York a better chance to win games.
The eye-popping numbers do not always come right away. What matters to Bowen and head coach Brian Daboll is how this superb athlete can make a difference. His energy and elusiveness can have a disruptive effect on the entire offense. He just needs to find a consistent form.
Unfortunately for him and fans, the Giants, even though they will not say it, are desperate for the former Nittany Lions star to thrive immediately. He should not have to bear that burden so soon, but that is what happens when an organization is starving for success.
Carter will try to cleanse some of the blemishes in his game in Week 3 when the Kansas City Chiefs invade MetLife Stadium Sunday night.
