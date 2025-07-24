NY Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Explains Motivation for the Coming Season
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux looked at himself on film and at his stats and made a promise to himself to do something about improving his game.
Specifically, the 24-year-old, who has a chance at a big payday if he can put together the type of campaign that his talents indicate he’s capable of delivering, has zeroed in on finishing his sacks.
“Definitely one of my goals is to finish,” Thibodeaux said after the Giants completed Day 2 of training camp.
“I had 5.5 sacks last season. I had five half-sacks, which equates to 2.5 and probably would've been – you guys can do the math – maybe 7.0 or 8.0 if I were to finish those. (I’m) just making sure that I get everything I deserve this year.”
When asked what he meant about that last line, Thibodeaux smiled and said, “I mean that's just finishing the sacks. Just finish plays and put yourself in position to be the best.”
It’s what he didn’t say, though that likely looms for the Giants’ 2022 first-round draft pick. Thibodeaux is well aware that premier pass rushers bring home a nice chunk of bacon if they can consistently rack up sacks.
And even though he managed to record a career-best 11.5 sacks in 2023, according to NFL Pro, there were four games in 2023 in which he failed to generate a single pressure in a season where his 8.8% pressure rate (lower than his 12.3% pressure rate as a rookie) resulted in 11 of his 41 pressures that season coming when he went unblocked.
Payday and pride on the line
While the potential for a big payday undoubtedly drives Thibodeaux, who is in the final year of his rookie deal but whose option year was already exercised, there’s likely a matter of pride involved here as well.
The Giants spent the third overall pick on Penn State phenomenon Abdul Carter, who thus far has come as advertised. Carter’s arrival has some speculating if perhaps he’ll overtake Thibodeaux for the starting job opposite Brian Burns, or at the very least, cut into Thibodeaux’s snaps, which in turn would reduce the opportunities to show the league he is capable of being a double-digit sack guy.
Of course, it’s not an automatic that if Carter is on the field, Thibodeaux won’t be–since the spring, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been trying out different looks to get all three of those linebackers out there.
Thibodeaux, who last year despite missing five games, produced pressure on 11.4% of his pass rushing snaps (332) per Pro Football Focus, but only 9.8% pass rush pressures on a blitz and 7.1% of that coming on third down.
That’s why Thibodeaux, who took up wrestling to help him meet his desired production numbers, wants to make sure that he gives Bowen little choice but to put him on the field as much as possible.
“We don't get to practice tackling, preseason, so you actually get in the game, that's the only time we get to replicate sacking a quarterback,” Thibodeaux said of the reason for his taking up wrestling.
“I've been wrestling a little bit, taking some guys to the ground. I've been on bags and stuff, working on my tackling.
“Wrestling is another form of tackling," he added. "I just wanted to make sure that I can use some techniques from wrestling into football.”
