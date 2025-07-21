What NY Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux is Doing to Ensure He Finishes Pass Rushes
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was not happy with how his 2024 season turned out.
Last season, Thibodeaux, according to Pro Football Focus, had a pass-rush pressure rating of 6.6 (3rd among Giants outside linebackers), a 14.2% pass-rush win rate (second), and 17 quarterback hits, which was one more than what he posted in 2023.
But Thibodeaux’s 5.5 sacks last season didn’t come close to his career-high 11.5 sacks the year prior, and tucked among those 5.5 sacks were a lot of half-sacks.
“I didn't finish,” Thibodeaux said earlier this spring. “I think I had five half sacks, which should have been whole sacks. I've had probably four or five missed tackles at the sack point. So just finishing my plays and being able to just come out on top of every situation.”
To make sure that he finishes more of his pass rushes, the former Oregon standout has worked with a wrestling coach during the offseason to ensure that he not only gets his sack totals up this year, but that he’s finishing what he starts.
Thibodeaux is undoubtedly looking toward the future. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract this year, and although he’s had his option year picked up for 2026, he’s eyeballing a big pay day, one that he can achieve only if he starts winning more of his one-on-one battles in the trenches.
Thibodeaux believes he has the potential to be that kind of player.
“I think I'm a consistent double-digit sack guy, and I've got to do that,” he said. “It has been three years, going on four now. There have been a lot of ups and downs in my career and as a team, but I think this is a team that can win, and I can help that.”
