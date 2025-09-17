NY Giants OT Andrew Thomas Trending Toward a Return
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas appears to be trending toward making his first regular-season appearance since Week 5 of last year, when he suffered a lis franc injury.
Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the team’s starting left tackle will “take more reps than he did last week,” adding, “I'd say will take a good amount of reps today,” after which point the medical staff would meet with Thomas to see how he feels after what appears to be his first extensive work since being activated off the PUP list last month.
Thomas didn’t practice last Wednesday but proceeded to take limited snaps on Thursday and Friday. The week prior, he practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, sat out on Thursday, and then was limited again on Friday.
If Thomas can work at least on a limited basis every day this week, that would bode well for his return on Sunday night when the Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football.
If Thomas can’t go this week, the Giants are expected to start rookie Marcus Mbow ahead of veteran James Hudson III, whose meltdown last week on the first series earned him a spot on the bench.
Mbow had a positive debut in his first extensive action. He played 50 of the Giants’ 65 offensive snaps in the game (76.9%) and allowed just two pressures on 36 pass blocks (5.6%), the pressure rate ranking as the fifth-lowest among left tackles with a minimum of 25 pass blocks at left tackle this season, according to NFL Pro.
In other injury news, linebackers Darius Muasau (concussion) and Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) were not spotted on the field during the part of practice open to the media on Wednesday.
If Muasau and Flannigan-Fowles can’t play Sunday, Swayze Bozeman, whom the team promoted from its practice squad on Monday, is likely next in line for the start alongside Bobby Okereke, especially after Chris Board was placed on IR with a chest injury on Monday.
Daboll also said they were backing off on defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, who suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to Dallas.
Meanwhile, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot), who was spotted last week on the sidelines with his foot in a walking boot, was also held out of Wednesday’s practice.
Check back later for the complete injury reports for both teams.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
LB
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Calf
DNP
DL
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Foot
DNP
LB
Darius Muasau
Concussion
DNP
DL
Chauncey Golston
Ankle
TBA
Chiefs Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
