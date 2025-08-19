NY Giants QB Russell Wilson Leaves No Stone Unturned on Offense
What has quarterback Russell Wilson brought to the New York Giants?
Veteran leadership, a positive attitude, and a freakish attention to detail, the latter being something to which veteran offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor can attest.
“There was a play in that game on Saturday (against the Jets) where (Wilson) had that bomb (80-yard pass to receiver Beaux Collins), and I'm just jogging downfield.
“ I was like, ‘Oh, we're good,’ and I slowed down a little bit, but we were trying to go fast. So, for me, I need to get to the line.”
Wilson, Eluemunor said, made sure to let his offensive lineman know. And rightfully so, as it’s those little details that, when they add up, can often mean the difference between a win and a loss.
While the Giants would go on to win the game 31-12, neglecting attention to detail could have compromised the playcalling, resulting in lost seconds or affecting the overall game tempo.
That attention to detail, amassed through years of experience that includes ten Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl appearances, is what the Giants are counting on from Wilson, who’s already been anointed the team’s starter.
It’s a level of expected detail and discipline that one could say the Giants have lacked consistently, but which they’ll get from Wilson every play, every week.
“Yeah, Russ has a super high standard and he's a perfectionist, so it's cool to see how he's dialed in with every single position,” Eluemunor said.
“The receivers are running the correct route so he can get them the ball on time, the tight ends are running their route. And just the little details that he's making sure they remember can't affect whether we win or lose the game.
“And then also with the offensive line, making sure that we're on our Ps and Qs and just a little bit of effort. But then also just knowing that at tackle, his thing is the tackles, they set the line obviously, so you have to be the first ones out there to kind of see everything going on.
"He has a high standard and just the throws he can make and the type of person he is, and player he is, it just makes me want to go out there and be great for him.”
The Giants are counting on Wilson for big things this season
That high expectation level and attention to detail have motivated the rest of Wilson’s teammates to dot every I and cross every T when it comes to practice preparation and game preparation.
In ensuring that no stone is left unturned, the hope and expectation is that the Giants put themselves in the best possible position to win games, something they’ve only done nine times over the last two seasons.
Eluemunor appreciates that Wilson, whom he thinks will probe any critics who say he’s lost his magic touch, is wrong.
“It is cool to be around a guy like that. I haven't been around guys like that in my career,” Eluemunor said. “I've been around Tom (Brady), I've been around Lamar (Jackson), but I haven't started with them.
“Russ is one of the very few that I've been around where I can just say, ‘Damn, I have to be out there and I have to be great for him and I want to be great for him because I want him to be successful and for him to be successful, I have to go out there and do my job at the highest of levels.’ So, it's cool to be around him and be his teammate and be his right tackle.”
