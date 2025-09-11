NY Giants QB Russell Wilson’s Confidence Unshaken After Rocky Start
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson will be the first to admit that he didn’t play well enough in the team’s 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders last week.
While he’ll get a chance to redeem himself on Sunday when the Giants aim for their first win of 2025 against the Dallas Cowboys on the road, Wilson isn’t bothered by the growing volume of cries that he be benched in favor of first-round pick Jaxson Dart.
“I don't think I run from challenges. I don't think I run from anything,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “ I know how confident I am in myself; I'm confident in the guys that we have. I think that we've established a lot of confidence through our work.”
Confidence aside, the Giants’ effort on Sunday, particularly on offense where they only managed six points and had failed to score a touchdown despite multiple attempts in the red zone will only be tolerated for so long by a regime that has to do whatever it can to appease an ownership group whose face, John Mara, made it clear at the end of last season that his patience was running thin with the team’s ineptness.
For Wilson, navigating through choppy waters isn’t anything he hasn’t already done.
“I think for me personally, my confidence never blinks. I've been through everything. I've experienced all the biggest highs imaginable. I've been through a few lows,” he said.
“But at the same time, I also know that my confidence never wavers, and I think that confidence, one, comes from experience. But two, just from work.”
Wilson’s bravado is admirable, but it remains all talk until backed up with action; Wilson seemed confident that would be the case.
“It’s a 17-round fight and we’ve got to go win round two,” he said. “You’ve got to have amnesia. Real winners, if you lose a tough one, you’re able to wipe the slate and get back to work.
“There's never been a team that has won the Super Bowl that goes 17-0. You’ve got to be able to respond and know that it's going to be a season of ups and downs
“I've been on a lot of teams, of great winning teams, and I think when you think about the great winning teams, it's never just easy. It's never just a walk in the park. These are really good football players on both sides. We understand that it's going to be a battle every week.”
