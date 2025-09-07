NY Giants' QB Situation Doesn't Inspire Confidence in New Breakdown
The New York Giants entered the offseason desperate and determined to fix their quarterback situation after a disappointing run with Daniel Jones as their starter came to an end ten games into last season.
Big Blue scooped up Jameis Winston before turning its attention to Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, whose addition gave them ample experience in the quarterback room. They needed a potential franchise cornerstone, however, and that guy turned out to be Jaxson Dart.
But despite what appears to be an improved quarterback room, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic does not think the team has an overly appealing short-term plan in place and has ranked the Giants as having the 10th-worst quarterback situation in the NFL.
The NY Giants' QBs all bring something to the table
Wilson threw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games with the Steelers, while also posting an 8.4 average depth of target and tossing only five interceptions.
If star wide receiver Malik Nabers and one-time second-Team All-Pro tackle Andrew Thomas can stay healthy, then the Giants' support system may actually be an upgrade to what he was working with in Pittsburgh.
However, if Wilson is truly on his last legs as an NFL starting quarterback, then head coach Brian Daboll will call upon newly named backup Jaxson Dart.
The former Ole Miss star and No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft could lift the franchise out of the bottom tier in all quarterback rankings moving forward if he builds on his superb summer.
The versatile rookie must still prove he can make sound decisions when facing pressure from the defensive line, but he looked comfortable in the pocket during three impressive preseason games.
Dart was solid on short passes, displayed his ability on medium throws, and launched some deep balls that should have been caught.
The 22-year-old took a sizable leap forward in his development, showing a veteran-like poise throughout the spring, summer, and preseason.
When he does inevitably hit a speed bump, Wilson and Jameis Winston can help steer him in the right direction.
Although each veteran signal-caller is trying to log meaningful reps for as long as possible, they both surely understand their roles within this organization. Winston's value lies most in the energy he can infuse in the locker room and on the sidelines.
The man is simply magnetic. Even when he gets too bold on the field and throws a costly interception, the 2015 Pro Bowler is still able to hold teammates' attention. He is a leader of men. The Giants need as much motivation as they can get, and Winston has moxie and charisma to spare.
These three quarterbacks each possess a skill set and personality that can help resuscitate what has been an ailing offense. None of them is devoid of uncertainty, but their strengths are evident.
Wilson, Dart, and Winston can collectively surprise people and become one of the more fun stories of the campaign.
Skepticism will understandably hover above this squad, though. The only way to really solve a quarterback conundrum is by winning games, something New York has not done much of lately. This diverse trio seeks to change that narrative in 2025.
