NY GIants QB Tommy DeVito Defines His Focus for Upcoming Training Camp
Usually when it comes to business, seniority can work in one’s favor when it comes to staff cuts. But not in the NFL, where other factors can warrant whether someone survives the Turk.
That’s why New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who despite being the longest tenured quarterback on the roster is probably the least secured in terms of a position on the 2025 team.
DeVito was held over from last year’s disappointing room, largely due to his knowledge of the offense and his willingness to be a team player.
But in the time since he was officially retained by the team, DeVito has seen a Super Bowl champion (Russell Wilson), a No. 1 overall pick in the drft (Jameis Wisnton), and a first-round draft pick the team traded up to acquire (Jaxson Dart) all walk in the door.
DeVito is no fool. He knows the odds of the Giants keeping four quarterbacks is slim to none. But he’s not stressing over the fact that the odds are against him when it comes to continuing his Giants career.
“Yeah, I mean, control what I can control,” he said during the team’s recently completed mandatory minicamp.
“Obviously, we can with our play, but the coaches make decisions – when your number's called, you go out and make the most of it.”
Make the most out of every rep
DeVito didn’t get many team reps in the spring, the coaches instead focuses on getting Wilson, Wisnton and Dart all up to speed.
But DeVito, in those few reps he did get, tried to make the most of them in the hopes that come the preseason, he might get the opportunity to get some game reps so he can give the other 31 NFL teams around the league fresh tape to evaluate.
“ Kind of the same deal that's happened since I've been here. Stay down, keep working, grinding until it’s my time to go,” he said.
Until such time, DeVito, who says he still sees a future for himself in Giants blue, is being a good teammate. He views the competition in the room as healthy, noting, “It brings out the best in us.”
He’s also helping Wilson, Winston, Dart, and whoever else needs it in whatever way he can without forcing himself on anyone, all the while making sure he’s ready to hit the ground running when the team reports to training camp on July 22.
“When that time comes, I do my thing. But until then, control what I can control, be the best teammate, and help everybody around me,” he said.