NY Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Gets Surprisingly Low Ranking Among NFL RBs
Until further notice, chances are that the New York Giants will never be allowed to live down their decision to let running back Saquon Barkley land on and win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
But the team and the fans are hopeful that their current crop of running backs can turbocharge the rushing game after fifth-round draft pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. showed some promise last season.
Not everyone is a believer, though, at the moment. Two-time All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew, now an analyst for the NFL Network, ranked the league’s running backs, and he slotted Tracy at No. 22, well behind Barkley, who landed in the top spot.
"Tracy has earned a bigger role in 2025, having stepped up early as a rookie when Devin Singletary missed two games due to injury and ultimately logging 12 starts," Jones-Drew said.
"The second-year pro is flanked by Singletary and do-it-all rookie Cam Skattebo this fall, but even if Tracy's touch total remains static, I see him improving his efficiency with better quarterback play."
Despite rushing for a respectable 839 yards and five touchdowns while logging 4.4 yards per attempt, the 25-year-old Tracy was ranked below less efficient ball-carriers like Kenneth Walker III (No. 16), Rhamondre Stevenson (No. 18) and Brian Robinson Jr. (No. 21), perhaps because he has room for improvement in his game.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. should be better in Year 2
Tracy, an Indiana native who played college ball at Iowa and Purdue, rated particularly poorly in the advanced metrics.
Pro Football Focus gave him low grades in receiving (40.6), likely due to six dropped balls, and pass-blocking (35.1), the latter after Tracy allowed six pressures on 75 pass-blocking snaps (95.6 pass-block efficiency rating).
Tracy can impact the game in multiple ways and has been working this offseason to improve the fundamentals that were lacking last season.
In the running game, it would certainly help if the offensive line did a better job. New York, which fielded multiple offensive line combinations due to injuries, ranked 20th last season in running back yards before contact per rush (0.87), a statistic that needs improvement.
But Tracy has to do his part as well, starting with hitting the holes quicker and, above all else, holding onto it when it’s in his hands. If he can do that, he should see his ranking on such future lists improve in the years to come.
