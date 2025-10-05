NY Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Makes a Very Special Donation
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been able to make a contribution on the field for the Giants right away.
Skattebo’s positive impact on the Giants' offense is without question, but what some people may not know is that he is a difference maker off the field as well.
According to Mark Monroe of The Toledo Blade, Skattebo donated over $30,000 worth of equipment to the Elmwood High School (OH) football program during the past offseason. In this school, Skattebo’s older brother, Leo, serves as the offensive coordinator.
Skattebo donated top-of-the-line equipment, including X-tech shoulder pads and Rogue Fitness push/pull sleds.
In an interview with the New York Post, one of X-Tech’s founders, Bob Broderick, a former Giants ball boy in the 1990s, mentioned that numerous Giants, including Landon Collins, Odell Beckham Jr, and Eli Manning, have worn their shoulder pads.
Skattebo, a physical runner, knows the importance of having proper equipment and didn’t cut costs when making his donation. X-Tech shoulder pads cost $599.99 and can be custom-fit to each specific player.
This isn’t Skattebo’s first charitable contribution, as he previously partnered with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, a local business in Phoenix, Arizona, to donate to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Through a sponsored ‘Skatteburger,’ the partnership was able to raise $6,600 for the Hospital.
Alongside the equipment, Skattebo also gave the team numerous signed items that they were able to raffle off in a fundraiser for the program.
Skattebo is making a difference on and off the field
Skattebo’s charitable endeavor this offseason has translated to contributions on the field for the Giants.
Through each game this season, Skattebo has seen his role increase, culminating in a season-high 25 carries in Week 4 against the Chargers.
With a concerted effort to run the ball, Skattebo was able to excel, rushing for a season-high 79 yards.
Skattebo’s physicality and ability to break tackles have given the Giants a new option in the red zone.
Although Skattebo was kept out of the endzone in week 4, he came into that game on a two-game touchdown streak, both of which came from inside the red zone.
The Giants knew they were getting a prospect in Skattebo with serious potential when they drafted him in the fourth round this past offseason.
In his final season with Arizona State, Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman voting, rushing for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, also hauling in 605 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
It was unknown how quickly Skattebo’s skill set would translate to the NFL; however, through four games, he has been able to excel.
Skattebo’s off-the-field conduct was never in question, and his donation to Elmwood is a direct example of why.
Skattebo will look to continue contributing to the Giants' offense in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have been a mid-level team against the run so far this season, currently 16th in the NFL with 475 rushing yards allowed.
