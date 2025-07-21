NY Giants Superlatives: Forecasting the Best Players of the 2025 Season
Whether any members of the New York Giants are recognized for any postseason awards remains to be seen. But in keeping things within the franchise, here are our very early predictions for team superlatives.
MVP: Russell Wilson, QB
Wilson might not necessarily be the best player on the roster, but he can be the most impactful.
Giants quarterbacks combined for 15 touchdowns each of the last two seasons. The year before that, they threw for 17 touchdowns while still making the playoffs.
The Giants haven't had a quarterback pass for over 20 touchdowns since Daniel Jones accomplished the feat during his rookie season in 2019. They also haven't had a 4,000-yard passer since Eli Manning threw for 4,299 in 2018.
Wilson missed six games to start the season with a calf injury, but managed to throw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In an offense that wants to push the ball downfield and be more aggressive, Wilson can pass for over 20 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 passing yards while sparking a lifeless offense.
Offensive Player of the Year: Malik Nabers, WR
While Wilson could be the most valuable player on the roster, Nabers is by far the most explosive player on the roster and was the Giants' best offensive player last season, leading the team in yards (1,204), touchdowns (7), and receptions (109). He also finished fifth in receptions and seventh in receiving yards in the league.
Naber's success is closely tied to Wilson's. If Wilson has a good season, Nabers will be the receiver who benefits the most.
Defensive Player of the Year: Dexter Lawrence II, DT
Lawrence was perhaps the best defensive player for the team last season despite missing five games due to an elbow injury. He led the team in sacks with nine and finished tied for second in tackles for loss with eight.
With the addition of Carter and the upgrades along the interior defensive line, Lawrence could face fewer double teams and have a career year.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cam Skattebo, RB
The Giants used four of their seven draft picks on offensive players. However, none of them will start immediately, making this a challenging selection.
Skattebo is the most likely option to see the field early in his career and become a key contributor.
Last season, Skattebo ranked second nationally with 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaged 5.8 yards per carry, while adding 405 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.
He will start the season as the third-string running back behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary, but his bruising run style could get him on the field in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Abdul Carter, EDGE
This selection is an obvious one. The Giants selected Carter out of Penn State with the No. 3 overall pick. Carter was seen as a generational prospect and was by far the best defensive prospect in the draft.
The Giants will give him plenty of opportunities to get to the quarterback, and he will shuffle across multiple positions across the defensive line. Carter also has the potential to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Most Improved Player: Micah McFadden, LB
McFadden has been a stable and underrated player on the Giants' defense, especially in the run game.
Last season, he led the team with 107 sacks and has recorded back-to-back seasons with 100+ tackles. He has also recorded 26 tackles for loss through his first three seasons in the league.
McFadden has 46 missed tackles for a 15.7% missed tackle rate in his career. However, if he cuts down on those and continues to improve in coverage, the improvement will be evident on the field.
McFadden is also entering a contract year and is looking to prove himself, which could lead to a big year.
Comeback Player: Andrew Thomas, T
Thomas ranked 24th out of 140 offensive tackles with an overall PFF grade of 75.4, which also led the team, in just six games, due to a season-ending foot injury.
Once Thomas went down, the offensive line struggled to replace him, leading them to use ten different offensive line combinations, tied for the most in the league. Eventually, they had to move Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle.
When he plays, Thomas is among the best left tackles in football. If he stays healthy and plays a full season, it would be a major boost to the offensive line.
