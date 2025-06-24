Giants Country

NY Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence II Picked as an Early Favorite for This Postseason Honor

Dexter Lawrence II is the best Giants defender until proven otherwise.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse.
There’s likely to be little argument that New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II is among the best, if not the best, at his position. With the team having improved its talent around Lawrence, he could be in for bigger things in the coming year.

Bigger, as in the Giants’ most likely candidate for Defensive Player of the Year honors. Pro Football Network has the 340-pound Lawrence as its top choice for the honors, impressed by Lawrence's Pro Bowl status and his career-high 9.0 sacks set last season before an elbow injury cut short his campaign.

What makes Lawrence simply amazing is that despite drawing multiple double teams, he somehow finds ways to beat them to get to the quarterback and disrupt the backfield. 

Now that he has a stronger supporting cast around him that, in addition to outside linebackers Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, includes defensive linemen Chauncey Colston and Darius Alexander, and outside linebacker Abdul Carter, the sky is the limit for the Giants’ pass rush this season.  

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group.

