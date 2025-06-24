NY Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence II Picked as an Early Favorite for This Postseason Honor
There’s likely to be little argument that New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II is among the best, if not the best, at his position. With the team having improved its talent around Lawrence, he could be in for bigger things in the coming year.
Bigger, as in the Giants’ most likely candidate for Defensive Player of the Year honors. Pro Football Network has the 340-pound Lawrence as its top choice for the honors, impressed by Lawrence's Pro Bowl status and his career-high 9.0 sacks set last season before an elbow injury cut short his campaign.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
What makes Lawrence simply amazing is that despite drawing multiple double teams, he somehow finds ways to beat them to get to the quarterback and disrupt the backfield.
Now that he has a stronger supporting cast around him that, in addition to outside linebackers Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, includes defensive linemen Chauncey Colston and Darius Alexander, and outside linebacker Abdul Carter, the sky is the limit for the Giants’ pass rush this season.