NY Giants Takeaways: Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen Wants More
When it comes to defensive turnovers, no one will blame New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen if he is starving for an abundance.
Rightfully so. The Giants, in 2024, finished the season with the fourth-fewest forced turnovers, including five interceptions (31st) and 16 forced fumbles (T-4) with 10 fumble recoveries (T6), the lack of turnovers doing very little to help their struggling offense.
This spring, Bowen, inspired by his son, introduced a turnover chest for the defense in which he challenges his players to fill the wooden pirate’s chest with footballs that they steal from the offense during scrimmage drills.
So far, the team has been putting the chest to good use in the early part of training camp. As Bowen continues to preach a 'pirate' like mentality, his team has been attacking to steal possession from the offense.
Multiple players from the first-team defense to the bottom of the depth chart have been making spectacular defensive plays across the board, offering promise for Bowen’s dream of a rich turnover bounty.
"Yeah, it was encouraging in the spring. And I feel like it's continued here in the fall. I think we need more. I always think we need more," Bowen said on Wednesday before the Giants took the field for a padded practice.
The lack of turnovers last year stemmed from a combination of dropped interceptions, players not getting into position to make plays on the ball, and, more importantly, the pass rush affording opposing quarterbacks too much time to wait for open receivers.
That’s why Bowen has put more of an emphasis on having the players go for the ball on every play.
"Yeah, you see the emphasis on being able to punch the ball out. Guys are trying to punch the ball out. Whether we tag off, we thud the runner, then he continues, and guys are making an emphasis trying to punch it out."
Another area that Bowen would like to see improved is pass deflections. Last season, the Giants finished near the bottom of the league in this stat with 60. However, they added cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevón Holland in free agency, which, so far in camp, has seen the defensive secondary make more plays.
"I feel like we've been able to get our hands on them, whether we pick them or not. We've gotten our hands on a lot of passes," said Bowen.
One player the Giants are hoping steps up in the interceptions department is second-year safety Tyler Nubin. Nubin, the team’s second-year player out of Minnesota, was a ballhawk in college, recording 13 career interceptions.
Thus far with the Giants, he hasn’t been quite as productive in that category.
“Being detailed and being on an attack mindset,” he said when asked what the key is to creating turnovers. “That's been one of my goals all year. And just doing my job. That's what I'm focusing on every single day. So I know it's gonna come.”
The defensive front needs to do its job as well
Pass deflections and interceptions shouldn't fall solely on the linebackers and secondary. The defensive line also plays a factor. The Giants had just five pass rushers record pass deflections last season.
If the defensive line can bat more balls at the line of scrimmage and get into passing lanes, it could likely lead to an interception or forcing a fourth down.
"I think we've got to do a better job up front, being able to get our hands on and tip some balls there. But I'm encouraged with where we're at right now with that,” Bowen said.
“Just something we've got to stay on top of. We preach it daily. We show them daily. Big area we need to improve on this upcoming season."
Although it isn't entirely on the defense's shoulders, the Giants finished 25th in turnover differential (-8). However, the defense can aid the offense by forcing more turnovers.
Turnovers, especially if they are forced in their opponents' territory, allow the offense to play with a shorter field. This could lead to fewer turnovers and more touchdowns, hopefully.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.