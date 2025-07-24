NY Giants Training Camp Day 2 Practice Report: Receivers on Display
All eyes continue to be on New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who continues to acclimate to life in the NFL.
Over the past two days, Dart’s has had a mix of ups and downs, some of which were not necessarily his fault. Regardless of who was at fault, head coach Brian Daboll, who has used every play as a teaching moment for the young rookie, has been pleased with Dart's response.
“Every play, you have something to teach a player, correct a player on," Daboll said. “So, to get into every detail of every play, 'You should have done this. You should have done this.’ It happens for every position.
“You go to the meeting room, you watch the tape, coach up, ‘Hey, this is what you could have done differently,’ and then you go on to the next play.”
On Day 2 of training camp, Dart, continuing to share second-team reps with Jameis Winston, had another up-and-down day. Unofficially, he was 4-of-8, with one touchdown (Jalin Hyatt) and one interception (Tre Hawkins III).
Dart was also “sacked” twice, including once on a corner blitz by Nic Jones, who continues to have a solid camp. He also had one pass that just went off the fingertips of running back Dante Miller.
So far, though, Daboll has been pleased with how Dart has responded following a negative play.
“Absolutely, yeah. I mean, we're talking about practice here, so that's what those are for. He's going to make those mistakes,” Daboll said.
“Everybody's going to make them. There are plenty of other mistakes that happened, and there are plenty of good things. He did a good job coming back. You don't want to throw picks, but that's why we're practicing.”
Camp Observations
The focus of today’s practice was the high red zone. There were also 1-on-1s.
I mentioned the unofficial stats for Dart, but before I give you the other quarterbacks’ stats, a couple of things I noticed with him is that when he’s under the slightest bit of duress, instead of using instinct or feel to avoid the rush and keep his eyes downfield, he appears to focus on the rush around him as he attempts to escape.
By taking his eyes off where his receivers are down the field, he tends to lose track of them, and the ball ends up being either overthrown or thrown short of its intended target. That could be why some of his passes seem to be delivered late.
This play here on play-action was probably his best throw of the day.
Wan’Dale Robinson had the catch of the day, making a diving catch against slot cornerback Dru Phillips, who was in close coverage. I’m still not sure how Robinson came up with the ball, thrown by Russell Wilson.
Not to be outdone, Phillips later picked off a pass intended for Robinson, on what I had as Wilson’s only interception of the day.
Speaking of Wilson, I had him 7-of-13, with three touchdowns (two to Robinson, one to Malik Nabers), and one interception, along with one drop (Nabers).
He was also pressured by Kayvon Thibodeaux, who continues to get the better of left tackle James Hudson III. I had Thibodeaux down for four pressures today.
Jameis Winston was three of three, his best pass of the day a strike to tight end Greg Dulcich (who had two touchdown receptions on the day) in the corner of the end zone in tight coverage. The offense ran the ball frequently with Winston under center, which is why there were low pass attempts.
Another of his pass attempts went to rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who continues to impress with his soft hands and smooth transition into his runs after catching the ball.
Speaking of Skattebo, there’s a lot to like about how when he carries the ball, he squares his shoulders, runs with two hands on the ball, and just plows through traffic. Some running backs will leave an arm free for balance, but Skattebo just has tremendous balance when he runs with both hands on the ball.
Tommy Devito only threw three passes, completing one. He overthrew on all three, but the one he connected with was to Dalen Cambre, who had TJ Moore and K’Von Wallace in coverage.
Dulcich did some work as a fullback on the running plays.
Abdul Carter continued to look like he was shot out of a cannon with that lightning first step. This defensive pass rush, which has done a little bit more blitzing so far this year, is going to be a handful indeed.
The defense was a little sloppy today. There were at least three times when they jumped offside in anticipation of the ball being snapped. We didn’t see much of that on Day 1, so it’s certainly something they’ll look to clean up.
In the 1-on-1s, the highlights included Malik Nabers putting a nice spin move on Tyler Nuboin for a touchdown catch, and a sliding reception by receiver Montrell Washington against cornerback T.J. Moore.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.