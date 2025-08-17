NY Giants Unit Review: A Mostly Nondescript Showing from Giants' Ground Game
The New York Giants’ rushing game hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers this summer; the Giants ranked 22nd with 122 rushing yards.
To be fair, the coaches have been far more interested in seeing the passing game at work. Still, once we flip the page to the regular season, the Giants' rushing game is going to have to do a lot better than the 3.4 yards per carry average (26th in the league) its members have posted so far.
Tyrone Tracy
Getting tonight’s start, Tracy had a couple of electric runs and finished up with 7-39-5.6 numbers. Our favorite run was a pretty edge run where he dipped inside, which set up his wide blocking to find open space on that edge for 12 yards and a first down.
Tracy has the starting job locked up. He may not be the juiciest back in the league in terms of production, but he knows how to press the edges, run it up hard in there, and get the first down.
Devin Singletary
Not looking particularly sharp on a flat completion where Singletary was unable to make the first tackler miss, Singletary’s third-down failure forced the team to punt.
He did nudge the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line to finish off a drive, and remains the team’s best pass-blocking running back. That said, the veteran needs to show a little bit more with the ball in his hands.
Dante Miller
Getting plenty more snaps on offense this preseason, Miller didn’t do a whole lot with his five scrimmage touches – as mentioned previously, he lacks the vision and feel for navigating through traffic and regularly fails to make something out of nothing.
It’s out of the backfield where Miller has continued to shine. He led the offense with four catches for 43 yards, and he hasn’t dropped a ball yet.
He has a good feel for being in the right place at the right time out of the backfield, and continues to look like he was born to run the screens that this offense runs so well.
We’ll discuss his special teams contributions when we get to that section. Still, we’d say Miller has probably locked up a roster spot, partly due to Cam Scattebo’s injury, but also due to Miller’s speed and his ability to excel on special teams as a gunner.
Jonathan Ward
The team’s smart depth pickup was solid and reliable in his five touches this week. Ward is probably not making this team, but he’ll likely be the team’s first call-up (if he’s still available) should injuries pile up.
