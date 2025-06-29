NY Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson Among NFL's Top Receivers in This Route Last Season
NY Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had a career year last season, catching 93 out of 140 pass targets for 699 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs.
But if there was one route in particular in which Robinson excelled, it was the flat/speed out routes, in which Robinson finished as the third-highest graded wide receiver (79.4) in those routes, behind Josh Downs (85.9) and Khalil Shakir (80.4).
Last season, Robinson was a reliable target for Giants' quarterbacks. He recorded career highs in targets (140), receptions (93), and yards (699). He also added three touchdowns.
He also became the first player, out of 311 receiving seasons in the Super Bowl era, to record at least 90 catches and finish the season with fewer than 700 yards (per Pro Football Reference).
Struggles by the offensive line and poor quarterback play limited the offense in 2024. The team finished 30th in the league (294.8 offensive yards per game) and averaged just six yards per passing attempt, resulting in a career-low 4.8 yards depth of target and 7.5 yards per reception for Robinson.
Those totals could have been even lower if it wasn't for Robinson's shiftiness and ability to force missed tackles. He finished as the team lead among the wideouts in missed tackles forced (20) and second in yards after contact (361).
Can Robinson become a deep-ball threat in NY Giants' offense?
Last season, the Giants were forced to operate a quick passing attack, which limited Robinson's route tree. He often ran crossing routes, flat/speed outs, and screen passes while operating out of the slot on 77.7% of his snaps.
As a result, 85 of his targets (64.4%) came from within the 0-9 yards of the line of scrimmage, and 23 (17.4%) of them came from behind the line of scrimmage. He was targeted just five times on passes 20+ yards but caught just one of those passes for 25 yards.
The Giants are hoping for a more explosive offense this season under Russell Wilson. Robinson is also trying to expand his receiving repertoire. The combination could make for a breakout season for the receiver entering a contract year.
After logging just 131 snaps (21.1%) as an outside receiver last season, Robinson will receive more playing time as a boundary receiver this season, which could lead to more big-play opportunities.
At 5-foot-8 and 185 lbs, he isn't a prototypical outside receiver, but he did finish second on the team in contested catch rate (58.6%). He also has the speed and route-running ability to create separation from cornerbacks to get open.
He won't need to create too much separation to gain a target, either. Wilson was among the most accurate NFL signal callers last season, finishing with a 90% catchable ball rate and an average depth of reception of 8.0 yards.
Wilson also ranked second in the NFL in completion percentage (50%) on passes over 20 yards. He added 697 yards for five touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing with the third-highest passing grade in such instances.
Robinson is set to play with the best quarterback he has had in his career thus far. If he could take advantage of more deep ball opportunities, he could be in for the best season of his career and a contract extension.