NY Giants Who Helped, Hurt Their Chances for Roster Spots
The New York Giants’ preseason opener against the Bills was not about the scoreboard, although they left High Mark Stadium with a 34-25 win.
The real takeaway came from how individual players handled their in-game moments. In games like this, the box score matters less than the film, and a few roster hopefuls left Buffalo with their stock trending up.
Tight end Thomas Fidone II and receiver Montrell Washington were among the night’s biggest winners, turning their opportunities into momentum.
Defensive lineman Jermiah Ledbetter, on the other hand, had a performance that left him needing a strong rebound over the final two preseason games.
Thomas Fidone II (Helped)
Rookie tight end Thomas Fidone II might not have lit up the stat sheet, but he did exactly what a player in his position needs to do. The seventh-round selection made the most of every opportunity. Fidone caught all three of his targets for 22 yards and capped his night with a two-point conversion in the third quarter that extended New York’s lead.
It was not just the production but the poise that stood out. Fidone worked the short and intermediate areas of the field, finding space in Buffalo’s zone coverage and presenting a clean target for Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. Every catch was secured cleanly, and his quick turn upfield helped squeeze out a couple of yards here and there.
The Giants have options at tight end, and carving out a role will not be easy. But performances like this, where you do what is asked of you, protect the football, and deliver in key moments, are the types of things that stick in the minds of the coaching staff.
Fidone looked like a player who belongs in the conversation for a rotational spot, especially in red-zone or conversion situations.
Montrell Washington (Helped)
Montrell Washington was impossible to miss. On offense, he was targeted six times and caught three passes for 60 yards, including gains of 29 and 18 yards that flipped field position. He also added a three-yard rush that helped them get ahead of the sticks and move the chains later in that drive after a penalty by Ed Oliver.
But Washington’s night was not limited to offensive production. On special teams, he returned a punt for eight yards and a kickoff for 25, giving the Giants solid starting field position and showing he can handle multiple return duties. His quick acceleration after securing the ball and his willingness to fight for extra yards stood out.
For roster hopefuls, versatility is currency. Washington’s ability to impact both offense and special teams means he brings value in multiple phases. When the coaching staff reviews the tape, they will see a player who can change games in several different facets, and being versatile is how you can lock down one of the final roster spots.
Jeremiah Ledbetter (Hurt)
On a night when several players made statements, defensive lineman Jermiah Ledbetter struggled to stand out. He recorded one assisted tackle in the third quarter but otherwise had a quiet night.
Preseason is the perfect chance for defensive linemen to showcase traits that do not always show up in stat lines. Things akin to winning one-on-one matchups, collapsing the pocket, or setting the edge against the run.
While Ledbetter played with effort, he was often neutralized at the point of attack. Without consistent disruption, it is difficult to make a case for a role in a rotation that already has veteran depth.
Ledbetter still has time to change the narrative, but urgency is growing. In the next two games, he will need to create more push on passing downs and show he can anchor against the run. Anything less could see his reps shrink in practice as other linemen get extended looks.
Final Thoughts
The Giants’ win over the Bills will not count toward the standings, but it will count toward final roster decisions. The tape from this game will be studied and restudied, with every rep and every effort weighed.
Fidone and Washington gave the decision-makers something to remember for the right reasons. Ledbetter’s challenge now is to make sure his name comes up for the right reasons, too.
With two preseason games left, the pressure will only build. The margin between making the roster and clearing out a locker is razor thin. For Fidone and Washington, the arrow is pointing up. For Ledbetter, the climb is just beginning.
