Why This Veteran NY Giants Defender is on the Roster Bubble
The New York Giants currently have the third-least cap space remaining with just $3,822,588, ahead of only the Dolphins and Bills.
While most of the Giants’ moves have already been made in terms of acquiring talent, they will still look to create more cap space for potential signings and/or trades after roster cutdowns.
To create more space, the Giants may need to release veteran players who could be replaced with a less expensive option.
One unexpected name that should be on the potential cut watch is interior defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
Nunez-Roches was a starter in 2024 and played the ninth-most snaps on the defense, but that may not matter with an upgraded roster in 2025.
On film, Nunez-Roches was average at best last season. While he had some games where he played strong football, he had just as many games with nearly inexplicable play.
With Nunez-Roches’ inconsistent play, that likely keeps him from being a lock to make the roster in 2025, but there’s more competition now than previously as well.
The Giants brought in veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris on a two-year contract worth $9 million with $5.3 million guaranteed, a higher guarantee percentage than any other interior defensive lineman on the roster.
That type of guarantee percentage on a multi-year contract is usually a pretty strong indicator that the player is safe for year one.
Robertson-Harris spent last season with both the Jaguars and Seahawks after being traded to Seattle.
His ability to defend the run and not just occupy blockers, but to deconstruct blocks and make a legitimate impact in the run game.
After the trade to Seattle, Robertson-Harris saw his role reduced significantly, but his level of play improved due to the additional rest.
Jeremiah Ledbetter was another free agent addition this past offseason that will be competing for an opportunity on the interior of the defensive line.
Ledbetter’s 2024 was one of the best seasons he’s had in the NFL and was his best season with the Jaguars, as well as seeing the most playing time of his career.
Like Robertson-Harris, run defense is Ledbetter’s bread and butter, something that was a clear point of emphasis after the Giants allowed 4.6 yards per carry last season, ninth-worst in the NFL.
The Giants also spent their third-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Darius Alexander out of Toledo.
Alexander’s calling card is being able to rush the passer from multiple alignments on the defensive front, meaning he could allow this line to be more versatile than if Nunez-Roches is out there.
With Nunez-Roches being a more consistent pass-rusher than run defender in his Giants tenure, it would make sense if the Giants wanted to give those pass-rushing opportunities to the higher upside Alexander instead.
What could the Giants save?
When the Giants signed Nunez-Roches before the 2023 season, they gave him a three-year deal worth $12 million with $5.465 million fully guaranteed.
Now, as he enters the final year of his contract, the financials make more sense than ever if the Giants were to want to cut ties.
If the Giants cut Nunez-Roches, they would eat $1.43 million in dead cap space, but would save $3.6 million. That’s a big chunk to get the Giants to over $7M in available cap space, putting them close to the roughly $10 million they’d need to get through the 2025 season.
The improvement of the interior defensive line room overall, with run defenders like Robertson-Harris and Ledbetter, and a pass-rusher in Alexander, as well as expected development from Elijah Chatman, DJ Davidson, and Jordon Riley, has made Nunez-Roches expendable.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.