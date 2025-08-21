Odell Beckham, Jr, Still a Favorite Addition for NY Giants
Although the New York Giants appear to have an abundance of wide receivers making strong cases for roster spots, there are still those who believe that the Giants should dip back into their past and add a familiar face to the room for depth.
That would be Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants’ first-round pick in 2014. Beckham, who recently shot down a fake retirement report and reiterated his desire to play football this season, continues to intrigue some regarding a possible fairytale ending of his NFL career with the team that helped get his NFL legacy started.
One such national analyst who believes Beckham would be an excellent fit for the Giants is Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.
“OBJ is still a fan favorite among contingents of Giants faithful for the spunky playmaking that made him an NFL phenom at the start of his career," Benjamin noted.
"If coach Brian Daboll is trying to squeeze what he can out of Russell Wilson before turning to Jaxson Dart under center, Beckham registers as a decent low-risk gamble to give New York another set of proven hands off the bench."
Some will argue that a Beckham return will be nothing more than a nostalgia act that will create far more headlines than actual game-changing plays at this stage of his career. While that may be true, this squad may not have the luxury of refusing functional wideouts.
Malik Nabers, the most talented member of this offense, continues to battle injuries. He has had turf toe since his LSU days and also dealt with a shoulder issue earlier in training camp. The latest setback is a minor back problem, which, after missing more than a week of practice, appears to have cleared up, though the young receiver is expected to have his practice reps managed this year.
Beckham, who enjoyed his notable run in Baton Rouge before landing on the Giants, can only replace Nabers if he has access to a time machine. But perhaps he still has something left to offer.
How can Beckham's experience serve the NY Giants?
The No. 12 selection in the 2014 NFL Draft recorded 288 receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first 43 games.
Let that sink in for a minute. He enjoyed arguably the greatest peak of any pass-catcher in franchise history. Unfortunately, though, the expiration date arrived much sooner than many anticipated.
Beckham sustained an ankle fracture that kept him out most of the 2017 season. He rebounded nicely the following year until a quad bruise sidelined him for the last month of play.
Since the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, the three-time Pro Bowler has torn his ACL twice and endured other physical ailments, which is why he remains on the open market.
Of course, Beckham experienced other low lights besides injuries during his five-year tenure with New York. He occasionally lost his composure, committed costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and made unnecessary comments about Eli Manning's limited mobility and the lack of deep routes he was running.
But with time, hopefully comes maturity. Beckham has moved through multiple different phases of life since he last donned the Giants' blue. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl and is now a father. He is also an NFL veteran who understands the end is likely near.
Besides Nabers, New York does not have a proven playmaker on this team. People should not expect Beckham to make another absurd one-handed catch, but maybe he can sporadically come down with a clutch grab.
Considering how unimaginative the offense has been in recent years, the Giants will take firepower where they can get it. Beckham must first show that he has enough left in the tank to warrant a second stint in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Fans will wait to see if a training camp visit comes to pass before the team opens its season against the Washington Commanders on September 7.
