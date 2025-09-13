Ole Miss Alum/HOFer Patrick Willis Praises NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart
Jaxson Dart is in a perfect spot right now. The rookie is riding high after his superb preseason, but he is under no pressure to lead the New York Giants to victories during the 2025 campaign.
The 22-year-old future starting quarterback is inspiring a ton of excitement among fans, with many labeling him the most impressive quarterback prospect of the summer. The hype will continue at least until he suits up in the regular season, by which point, Dart will have the opportunity to win over even more people.
He already has a fair number of supporters, including a fellow Ole Miss alum. Retired inside linebacker Patrick Willis, a 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and San Francisco 49ers legend, is thoroughly impressed by what he has seen from the 6-foot-2 signal-caller, both in college and with the Giants so far.
“I’m not going to say I got to watch every single game, but I was glued in, and I am a Jaxson Dart fan," Willis told Kyle Odegard of GamesHub. "To see what he did at Ole Miss was fabulous, and I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been keeping up with him on the Giants."
Dart completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns in three preseason games, wisely picking his spots and displaying excellent poise. Willis does not want to overreact to exhibition showings, but he likes what he has seen throughout Dart's football-playing career. The five-time First-Team All-Pro believes in the No. 25 overall draft pick.
"I was talking to some (49ers) scouts and I was like, ‘Jaxson Dart is showing out,’" Willis said. "They’re like, ‘Yeah, he is, but it’s the preseason.' And there are levels to it. Preseason is one level, followed by the regular season, the playoffs, and then the Super Bowl.
"So there are levels to it, but yeah, I see him being a good professional. He’s just got to stay with it and stay hungry.”
Dart should have little problem staying ambitious. He oozes confidence and fearlessness, which are obviously positive qualities that must be harnessed to produce consistently strong results.
He is quickly building trust with his teammates on the field and looks quite comfortable in front of the largest media market in the country.
Jaxson Dart is off to a nice start with the NY Giants
The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection throws a nice ball, can seemingly step into the pocket to great effect, and possesses noteworthy athleticism (he just needs to slide!).
Simply put, Dart looks like a successful quarterback-in-the-making. It is up to him and the Giants organization to make sure he reaches that potential once he plays truly meaningful snaps.
Patrick Willis, a consensus All-American in 2006, trusts the process the franchise has in place for the Big Apple's latest golden boy. Although he thinks Dart can handle what head coach Brian Daboll asks of him, the 40-year-old does not see the need to rush him onto the field.
Russell Wilson is still a competent starting quarterback until proven otherwise. He can add instant professionalism to the offense and lengthen the field, potentially allowing New York to stay in games and trust its defense to do the heavy lifting.
Willis wants Dart's coronation to come naturally. He also sees the value in waiting to secure your spot rather than immediately getting vaulted to the top of the depth chart. Sacrifice and patience can breed an exceptional amount of wisdom.
Furthermore, it could be beneficial to see how the team executes on the field before putting Dart under center.
"Some people get thrown into the fire and come out solid," the seven-time Pro Bowler said. "That fire forged them. But in his case, I don’t know if you have to do that with him. He’s just been in the SEC and carried a team in this new college football world.
"I feel like you don’t need him out there right now. You don’t need to find out anything. You saw what you needed to see in the preseason, so continue to allow him to work during the season. Keep him humble and hungry. A lot of times, you find out a lot about a guy when you don’t give them exactly what they think they deserve right now."
The Kaysville, Utah native, who threw for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,498 yards and 12 TDs in 39 games at Ole Miss, is obviously supposed to be a central component of Giants football in the long term.
Ergo, the coaching staff does not want him to play behind a shaky offensive line. If the protection is solid, there is more incentive to roll with Jaxson Dart.
Though quarterback development is not a one-size-fits-all, which is something Patrick Willis clearly understands. He will cheer on his fellow Rebel whenever the Giants decide to call upon Dart.
