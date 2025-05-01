Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Explains Why Jaxson Dart is Ready for Giants, NFL
At first glance, former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart seems like a laid-back, chill guy.
But don’t mistake that off-field demeanor for passiveness on the field. No, when it comes to competing, Dart, for whom the New York Giants traded up in the first round to make him their future franchise quarterback, has the eye of the tiger within, which makes him an ideal fit for his new head coach, the equally competitive Brian Daboll.
“Yeah, I think they're a really good match. They really hit it off in the months leading up to the draft,” said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on a call with reporters to discuss the Rebels’ 2025 draft class.
“You know, at one point, Jax said they were talking every day, and that's really good. Jaxson had a unique relationship with our staff and me, so I think that will work out great because I think they'll just sit in that film room and compete to be great.”
Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have already said the plan for Dart is to slowly break him into the big leagues by starting him off with just a little and increasing his daily workload once he shows mastery of what was given to him.
Dart, who turns 22 on May 13, will also benefit from learning the intricacies of the pro game from veterans Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl champion quarterback, and Jameis Winston, a former No. 1 overall pick.
Kiffin lauded Dart for having an “off the charts” preparation ritual. He believes that is why Dart is ready for what lies ahead.
“Well, that's four years of playing,” Kiffin said. “You know, sometimes these guys don't play very much 'cause they come out early–maybe they'll only have a year or two of starting.
“So three years starting here, started a couple games as a freshman at USC–he's been in a lot of big games here the last few years and performed really well.
"He's had some really good coaching with Charlie Weiss Jr. as his coordinator and now (former Giants head coach) Joe Judge, his quarterback coach this last year. So I think that helps with the jump.”
Kiffin revealed that Dart is so meticulous in his preparation that he proactively targets any areas of his game he views as weaknesses.
The head coach cited the long ball as one area that improved for the young signal caller.
Last season, Dart, who led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3%) and passing yards (4,279), posted a career-best 10.8 yards per pass attempt, 11.53 air yards per attempt, 15.5 yards per pass completion, and 329.2 yards per game–all career and conference highs, with the yards per attempt and air yards leading the FBS.
“His numbers show how much he increased in all areas, especially completion percentage,” Kiffin said, acknowledging Dart’s supporting casts.
“It was all about his work ethic and how much he attacked anything that wasn't a strength, like the deep ball. He really improved in those areas, showing you how competitive and serious he is about being great.”
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.