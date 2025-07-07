One Thought on Every NY Giants Offensive Player Ahead of Training Camp
Despite finishing 30th overall last year, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen opted to run it back with most of the same starting offense, save for the quarterback room, which he and head coach Brian Daboll appear to believe was holding back the offense from becoming the unit its talent suggested it could be.
Instead, Schoen focused on adding depth to shore up some of the unit's weaker spots, such as the offensive line, and kept an eye on the future, where, after this season, the Giants could see significant changes at certain positions.
So is the Giants' offense set up to compete? On paper, it looks promising, but we all know that championship trophies aren’t awarded on paper. So let’s run down each player on the offensive side of the roster with a thought or question that we’d like to see answered at some point in the coming weeks.
Quarterbacks
Russell Wilson: Can he rejuvenate the offense? He can start by getting rid of the ball faster. Per Pro Football Focus, Wilson was responsible for 22.4% of the pressures he endured last season, behind Bo Nix of the Broncos and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs—and yet Wilson only totaled 32 pressures, whereas Nix had 40 and Mahomes 50.
Jameis Winston: Will he be needed at some point? Very rarely do starting quarterbacks make it through an entire season these days, with some missing games and some missing snaps here and there. If Wilson, the projected starter, has to miss any time, will the coaching staff turn to Winston or rookie Jaxson Dart? The answer will depend on where things stand in the season if Wilson can’t play for whatever reason.
Jaxson Dart: Will he jump ahead of Winston at some point as the QB2 to where he can get regular-season game experience? And while we’re at it, will he eventually jump ahead of Wilson as the starter?
Tommy DeVito: Is this truly the end of the Tommy Cutlets era in New York? It’s hard to see the Giants keeping four quarterbacks, even if they somehow manage to get DeVito to the practice squad.
Running Backs
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.: He’ll probably be the RB1, but has he cleaned up his ball security issues (five fumbles, two lost) and the drops (six) that stained his game last year?
Devin Singletary: Singletary will probably start the season as RB2 given his pass pro ability, but how long will he hold that role?
Cam Skattebo: Will Skattebo, assuming he is recovered from whatever it was that kept him out of the latter part of the spring workouts, start his NFL career as a short-yardage/goal-line back, or will the coaches throw him in headfirst?
Eric Gray: Is this it for Gray, the Giants’ fifth-round pick in 2023? Gray didn’t give them much on the offense last year, and he wasn’t exactly productive as a special-teams returner. With Skattebo on the roster, it’s hard to see Gray surviving the cutdown date.
Dante Miller: Can the Giants slip him through to the practice squad where he can have another year to develop and potentially move to the 53-man roster after the team moves on from Singletary?
Rushawn Baker: He’s never really been a lead back in college, which has undoubtedly limited what he’s been able to put on film. But if he can improve in pass protection and the passing game, can the Giants just stash him on the practice squad if he can outplay Miller this summer?
Tight Ends
Theo Johnson: Will Johnson fare better on the intermediate and deep (20+) balls with a better quarterback throwing to him? Last year, Johnson had a 45.5% catch rate on passes between 10-19 yards and a 33.3% catch rate on anything over 20 yards. He’s far too athletic not to try to get deep down the field, where he can use that big frame of his to truck over smaller defenders.
Daniel Bellinger: He’s projected as TE2 going into camp, but as a receiver who has never had a catch conversion rate lower than 82.4%, will he be able to get some more passes thrown his way?
Chris Manhertz: He didn’t do a bad job last year as a blocker and should be able to hold his roster spot if he’s over whatever it was that kept him out of the spring practices.
Thomas Fidone: Will there be a spot for him on the 53-man roster? Fidone appears to be a candidate to eventually become the main blocking tight end in the inline position, but whether he secures a spot on the 53-man roster depends on whether the team keeps four tight ends and six receivers.
Greg Dulcich: Does he have a role on this team? Dulcich was a late-season pickup last year, whose size intrigues, but he has also had his development slowed down due to injuries. Given the presence of Fidone, it’s hard to envision the Giants keeping two tight ends on the practice squad if they go with three on the 53-man roster.
Jermaine Terry II: After being somewhat limited in college, does he show enough intrigue at this level during the preseason to warrant further development?
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
Receivers
Malik Nabers: The Giants didn’t get much from Nabers in terms of the deep ball last season, thanks to the quarterback situation, but that should change this year. The question, though, is whether Nabers has cleaned up some of those concentration drops that were a negative in his game last year.
Darius Slayton: The Giants re-signed Slayton to a three-year deal in a surprising offseason move. There’s no reason to think he won’t return to his role as WR2, but what’s not being talked about is how much, if any, effect his return might have on Jalin Hyatt and his chances of moving up the depth chart.
Wan’Dale Robinson: Robinson spoke about hopefully getting some more opportunities on the outside this year. Will the coaches make that happen, and more importantly, if they do, will it be a problem for quarterbacks to find the smallish Robinson?
Jalin Hyatt: This is a make-or-break year for the third-year pro. He had a strong spring until a left leg injury knocked him out of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Hyatt has usually looked good in practice but hasn’t always been able to transfer that onto the field. Will he be able to do so this summer, assuming his injury from the spring isn’t something that will keep him on the shelf too long?
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: There’s no reason to think he won’t be the primary return specialist this year. But when we spoke to him last year, he expressed a desire to also see some snaps on offense. Will the coaches oblige?
Bryce Ford-Wheaton: The Giants added a lot of tall receivers this year with special-teams experience. Can Ford-Wheaton hold them at bay?
Lil’Jordan Humphrey: Humphrey hasn’t been targeted much in his six years in the league (91), but when he has been, he’s been a reliable pass catcher, having hauled in nearly 70% of his career pass targets. The 6-foot-4 Humphrey also has sure hands, having dropped just two balls over his career, and he has shown the play strength, particularly in contested catches where he’s come down with 40% of the jump balls over his career.
Zach Pascal: Pascal is another tall receiver who has been in the NFL for seven seasons, most recently with the Cardinals, where he primarily made his mark on special teams. Might he end up challenging Bryce Ford-Wheaton for his spot on specials?
Jordan Bly: The Giants appear to have more than enough slot receivers on their roster, which is where Bly played most of his college snaps in what was a mixed bag of a career. Bly did well in racking up yards after the catch (7.3 average), but he was also the intended target on eight balls that went for interceptions, four of which came last year.
Dalen Cambre: Cambre had some flashes of intrigue this spring on the offense, but if he’s going to make this roster, it will be via special teams. Last season, Cambre recorded nine special teams tackles and was the team’s placeholder for kicks. He also blocked two punts and returned a fumble for a touchdown for Louisiana. If he can accomplish just a fraction of that this summer for the Giants, he’s going to be hard to ignore.
Beaux Collins: Collins stepped in for Hyatt during the mandatory minicamp when Hyatt suffered his injury. Collins delivered a few impressive-looking plays, making what is shaping up to be a very competitive roster battle at the bottom of the receiver depth chart very interesting this summer.
Da’Quan Felton: He had a rather impressive-looking spring. Can he continue to improve this summer, potentially earning a roster spot at the bottom of the receiver depth chart? Special teams will likely be in play here as well.
Montrell Washington: Washington, 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, is one of the veterans of the group who is trying to catch on with the team, most likely in a return specialist role. He has just two career receptions for two yards, so unless he has a strong summer on offense, it’s going to be hard justifying keeping him on the roster.
Juice Wells, Jr.: Will his prior playing experience at Ole Miss with Jaxson Dart give him any sort of an advantage in grabbing a coveted spot on the practice squad?
Offensive Linemen
Andrew Thomas: The Giants need their best offensive lineman to stay healthy. Playing 16 games over the last two seasons has been one of the reasons for the offense’s struggles.
Jon Runyan, Jr.: Will he move back to right guard, which was the plan last year until Evan Neal’s setback necessitated a reshuffling?
John Michael Schmitz: Will the third-year center finally take the big leap forward this season and implement a little more physicality into his game?
Greg Van Roten: Do the Giants secretly prefer he be a backup guard/center given his experience or are they of the mindset to not want to upset the apple cart and return the same five starters on the offensive line that played relatively well for the first six games last season until the injury bug claimed Thomas.
Jermaine Eluemunor: Entering the final year of his contract, Eluemunor isn’t going anywhere, as the right tackle job is his to hang on to, at least for the time being.
Joshua Ezeudu: Is the clock about to strike midnight on this 2022 third-round draft pick, who has yet to find consistency in his game?
Stone Forsythe: Brought in to compete for a swing tackle role, his main competition would appear to be rookie Marcus Mbow.
James Hudson III: Hudson can play both tackle spots and move inside if need be. He appears to be the favorite for the swing tackle role.
Jake Kubas: Kubas showed flashes of being a solid, physical interior offensive lineman last year. If he can show progress at center, the Giants might have their future interior backup, who could eventually fill a Van Roten-type role.
Marcus Mbow: The Giants started Mbow at tackle, perhaps with an eye toward his eventually being able to replace Eluemunor after this season when the veteran’s contract is up.
Evan Neal: This is it for the 2022 first-round pick. If he can’t make a Mekhi Becton-type conversion to guard, then officially chalk him up as a draft bust. Neal can run block with the best of them, but does he have the feet to work better inside?
Austin Schlottmann: He was brought in last offseason to be the backup guard and center, but between missing most of last year with a broken leg and with Van Roten having filled that role and Kubas working toward increasing his offerings, there might not be a place for Schlottmann on the 53-man roster.
Aaron Stinnie: The Giants brought Stinnie back for depth at guard, but if Evan Neal shows he can function inside, that could make Stinnie expendable.
Bryan Hudson: Hudson is another veteran center/guard the Giants have coming into camp, a player who likely came onto their radar last summer when they held joint practices with the Lions. Given the depth at the position, Hudson seems like a long shot to make the practice squad, let alone the roster.
Jimmy Morrisey: Morrissey, a center, spent last season on the Giants' practice squad, where he gained further instruction on his technique and in running an offense. That said, the numbers don't seem to favor his chances for the 53-man roster, leaving another stint on the practice squad as a very real possibility for the coming season.
Jaison Williams: Williams is a raw prospect who has mostly played right tackle in college. He was Youngstown State’s top-graded offensive lineman last season and was the picture of durability. However, the numbers don’t favor him for a spot on the 53-man roster. Nevertheless, with a solid summer, perhaps a spot on the practice squad awaits him, where he can fine-tune his game.
Tomorrow: Defense and specialists.