Giants Country

Patience Urged in NY Giants Evan Neal's Transition to Guard

Greg Van Roten praised Evan Neal for his commitment to switching to guard.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

What happened during the New York Giants’ Wednesday practice between offensive lineman Evan Neal and rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter is a play that is going to happen from time to time.

The play in question saw Neal, lined up at right guard, where he has been asked to play of late, barely get out of his stance once the ball was snapped, Carter blowing by him so quickly that the coaches whistled the play dead.

It’s all in the life of Neal, the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft, who is trying to convert to guard after three mostly unsuccessful and injury-filled seasons at right tackle for the Giants.

Hiccups aside–progress is never linear and it’s extremely rare to find a guard who wins every single rep every single day he’s on the field–Neal’s conversion to the inside appears to be going well.  

“It's not easy to move inside, especially at this level, but he's taken it in stride and he is trying to learn every day and work on his technique and improve,” said guard Greg Van Roten, with whom Neal appears locked in a competition for the starting right guard spot.

Part of the battle for Neal has been embracing the switch inside from tackle after initially appearing to be resistant to the idea that he was anything but an offensive tackle at this level.

Neal, however, in realizing that his career is on the brink of fizzling out, has embraced the switch, according to Van Roten, who added that it’s half the battle.

“I'm sure he has been humbled;  this is probably not what he thought his career was gonna be at this point,” Van Roten said. 

“Sometimes it takes a while for guys to get going in the NFL–like I didn't start a game in the NFL until I was, you know, 28 years old. 

“So I think he is taking it in stride and I think that, you know, he could have a bright future if he just keeps embracing and working and trying to figure it out.”

One day at a time

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) after the game at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Van Roten’s best advice to Neal is to be patient as he goes through the learning process.

“You gotta go through it and you make a mistake. You wanna be able to learn from it,” he said. 

“When I was younger, I was taught by older veterans and coaches. You just can't keep making the same mistakes. And if you keep doing that, they'll stop coaching you, and you won't be on a team for long. So if you show willingness to grow, learn and adapt, you'll play in this league for a long time.”

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+