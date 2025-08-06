Patience Urged in NY Giants Evan Neal's Transition to Guard
What happened during the New York Giants’ Wednesday practice between offensive lineman Evan Neal and rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter is a play that is going to happen from time to time.
The play in question saw Neal, lined up at right guard, where he has been asked to play of late, barely get out of his stance once the ball was snapped, Carter blowing by him so quickly that the coaches whistled the play dead.
It’s all in the life of Neal, the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft, who is trying to convert to guard after three mostly unsuccessful and injury-filled seasons at right tackle for the Giants.
Hiccups aside–progress is never linear and it’s extremely rare to find a guard who wins every single rep every single day he’s on the field–Neal’s conversion to the inside appears to be going well.
“It's not easy to move inside, especially at this level, but he's taken it in stride and he is trying to learn every day and work on his technique and improve,” said guard Greg Van Roten, with whom Neal appears locked in a competition for the starting right guard spot.
Part of the battle for Neal has been embracing the switch inside from tackle after initially appearing to be resistant to the idea that he was anything but an offensive tackle at this level.
Neal, however, in realizing that his career is on the brink of fizzling out, has embraced the switch, according to Van Roten, who added that it’s half the battle.
“I'm sure he has been humbled; this is probably not what he thought his career was gonna be at this point,” Van Roten said.
“Sometimes it takes a while for guys to get going in the NFL–like I didn't start a game in the NFL until I was, you know, 28 years old.
“So I think he is taking it in stride and I think that, you know, he could have a bright future if he just keeps embracing and working and trying to figure it out.”
One day at a time
Van Roten’s best advice to Neal is to be patient as he goes through the learning process.
“You gotta go through it and you make a mistake. You wanna be able to learn from it,” he said.
“When I was younger, I was taught by older veterans and coaches. You just can't keep making the same mistakes. And if you keep doing that, they'll stop coaching you, and you won't be on a team for long. So if you show willingness to grow, learn and adapt, you'll play in this league for a long time.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.