NY Giants’ Most Questionable 2026 Free Agency Move

The New York Giants are seeking a fresh start after three difficult seasons.

That was evident in the hiring of head coach John Harbaugh , and the team is hoping to start fresh with a number of new free agents who can reverse the culture in the organization. That's why it was a bit surprising to see the Giants re-sign offensive lineman Evan Neal to a one-year deal.

A Lifeline for Evan Neal Stunned the Masses

Neal, 25, was one of the premier offensive tackle prospects when he came out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Giants selected him with the No. 7 overall pick. Neal filled a need at the time, and it appeared to be the right pick.

However, Neal never quite caught on with the Giants. He never lived up to the potential he showed in the pre-draft process, and his selection put the Giants in a downward spiral. That year, the Giants could have selected players like Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jordan Davis, or even Kyle Hamilton. That would have put the Giants possibly on a different path than they are currently on.

Instead, they went with Neal, and that turned out to be the wrong decision. Injuries limited him to just 16 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and last year, he never appeared in a game for the Giants.

The Giants did not pick up Neal's fifth-year option, leading many to believe 2025 would be his last with the Giants. However, that changed when Neal signed a one-year deal this offseason to remain with New York.

It remains to be seen why the Giants made this decision, especially considering that he would be replaceable as a backup guard rather than a starting tackle, as he was drafted to be. That said, Harbaugh spoke about Neal's return and expressed excitement about developing him further .

“John Harbaugh took a lot at some of the film and, from my understanding, feels like there’s a lot of untapped potential that he’s not gotten into yet and that he and this coaching staff want to get a crack at it, work with Evan Neal," NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said.

Maybe Harbaugh can reach Neal in a new way. Ultimately, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move for the Giants. Despite being puzzling, it should carry little consequence.