Plenty of Good Giants Options for Fantasy Football Owners
As the New York Giants prepare for the team to open the 2024 football season, fantasy football fans are ready to fire up a new football season.
However, if you are a fan of the Giants, it can be difficult to decide whether to invest in Giants players in fantasy. Adding players from your team’s roster is a great way to be more invested in your fantasy team, and it also helps you avoid cheering for players facing your team.
You can’t cheer for Dak Prescott to have a good game while hoping the Giants beat them. Those two things do not normally run concurrently. If you are going to invest in Giants for fantasy, here is how you should navigate them.
Standard Leagues
Many standard leagues are going away as Fantasy Football continues to grow and evolve. However, if you are playing in a standard league (where you only get points for yards and touchdowns), the Giants provide some decent options.
Devin Singletary is currently RB28 in standard leagues. He may not have a sexy name, but he is consistent and reliable in fantasy. He was RB21 last season, which puts him right on par as a good RB2 option on your team. The matchup with Pittsburgh’s defense under Brian Flores will be tough, but he should garner the bulk of the carries behind what should be an improved offensive line.
Darius Slayton is also a guy who should be considered a flex option on your roster, especially in deep leagues. There are just not enough quality receivers to go around. With the attention of the passing game shifting to Malik Nabers, Slayton will be the recipient of softer, less focused coverage. He is currently WR76 and is available in almost every league. All he needs is one big play touchdown to be a double-digit scorer for you.
PPR/Half-PPR Leagues
PPR, or “points per reception,” elevates the stakes in the game. It is what gave birth to the emphasis on quality receivers who receive massive targets over running backs who get volume carries. It is also why running backs who are valuable as receiving options out of the backfield became more popular. The Giants have a few options that fall into this category. Many feel Nabers will be that type of stud here in New York.
He was currently WR18 going into game one, meaning fantasy managers and prognosticators believe he is a fringe WR1 on a fantasy roster. He will surely receive targets, many more than Slayton received as the team's de facto number one for the last five seasons. He can be a top 10 receiver in fantasy because of his ability to turn short passes into long gains and get over the top of defenses. He should catch a ton of passes and, thus, produce a ton of points.
Wan’Dale Robinson is another guy who can have significant PPR value. The Giants like to find multiple ways to get him the football, including on runs and screen passes.
However, the Nabers effect should extend to Robinson, and both Nabers and Slayton occupy the outside; Robinson should be able to roam free on the interior, which should provide more opportunities for catches, which obviously is good for fantasy. He could be a decent flex option throughout the season between his catches and runs. He is listed as WR69 currently, and this is the season following the season back from knee surgery, so he should be as twitchy and explosive as ever.
Superflex Leagues
If you are playing a regular structured league, it may be difficult to justify playing Daniel Jones as the QB1 on your team. Still, in a Superflex league where you can start two quarterbacks, Jones becomes a valuable asset because of his ability to run the ball and pass the ball.
When you are playing in deep Superflex leagues, many fantasy managers will double up on quarterbacks and force others to reach for quarterbacks, but nobody will reach for Jones immediately. That will allow you to pick players you need to get at a premium and get Jones at a discount later in the draft.
If the previously mentioned players have fantasy success, it will be directly because of Jones's work. In exchange, that means he would have a quality fantasy season and maybe his best season as a professional, especially if he is the second quarterback on a Superflex roster.