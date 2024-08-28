Potential Waiver Wire Targets for the New York Giants After Cut Day
The New York Giants initial 53-man roster is expected to undergo changes over the coming days as the waiver wire churns. With the Giants sixth in the waiver order, here is a look at some potential candidates who could be good fits.
WR Hakeem Butler
There is a caveat to this nomination: I would only add Hakeem Butler if he were going to play tight end, which he has tried before at the NFL level.
Butler is that same mold of big-bodied receiver that can’t separate against cornerbacks so they move to tight end.
It may be a long shot but if Butler can ever make that transition, he could be one of the most difficult matchups at the position defensively.
CB Caleb Farley
One of the most important parts of the waiver wire is adding players who can quickly pick up the system since they don’t have months to learn it.
Enter Caleb Farley. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but injuries have slowed his career down to this point.
Farley has all of the physical traits teams look for in a cornerback, and he has experience with Shane Bowen, who was the defensive coordinator of the Titans for all three years of Farley’s career.
For a Giants team that lacks many true outside cornerbacks, Farley could be a welcome swing on a promising player at a premium position.
RB Kene Nwangwu
The Minnesota Vikings are the Giants' Week 1 opponent, but one of their cuts, running back Kene Nwangwu, could draw the Giants’ interest.
Nwangwu has been one of the better kick returners in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021, with three kick return touchdowns to his name.
While the Giants may not have much room at running back, it may be worth it to try and have someone like Dante “Turbo” Miller on the practice squad to add a more experienced back with return ability.
All through training camp and the preseason, the Giants have had multiple muffed returns and fumbles on returns, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the team looked to add to the return unit.
EDGE KJ Henry
Henry was a surprise cut by the Washington Commanders after a promising rookie season and strong preseason, where he had 10 pressures on just 51 pass-rush attempts.
For a Giants team that has been juggling around players on the edge this preseason, it could be worth a look to add some new life to the room.
Depth is a concern for outside linebackers and giving Henry the time to grow with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux could help him develop into a legit rotational rusher.
OT Caleb Jones
At 6’9” and 370 pounds, there are fewer linemen bigger than the recent Packers cut Caleb Jones.
Jones has experience playing both tackle spots in the past three preseasons with the Packers.
While he’s yet to see any regular season snaps on the line, the Giants could desperately use a swing tackle on their depth chart, and Jones could be a solution.
S Lewis Cine
The Giants were interested in Lewis Cine when he was coming out of Georgia, even bringing him in for a 30 visit prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cine was drafted before the Giants got back on the clock in the second round since he was the 32nd overall pick.
Now that Cine, who has struggled to find playing time in Minnesota, was waived, and is still just 24 years old, with some elite physical traits, the Giants could take a swing at a high-ceiling prospect.
CB Mikey Victor
It’s not often that you’ll see an Alabama State Hornet talked about, but here we are. Mikey Victor played fairly well this preseason for the Patriots on significant snap counts every game.
The Patriots played a lot of quarters coverage and Cover 1 this preseason, two coverages Giants fans should get used to.
With the Tennessee Titans last year, Bowen called Cover 1, Cover 3, and Quarters to make up for almost 75% of their defensive play calls last season.
Victor has elite size and length and is an above average athlete whose main question is top-speed. Pressing at the line of scrimmage and limiting free releases should help Victor.
The promise is there as a potential developmental piece for a team that lacks outside cornerbacks.
