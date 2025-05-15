Predicting Giants 2025 Schedule Outcome
There’s a long way to go before we can realistically assess the New York Giants' success with their very challenging 2025 schedule.
But as I’ve noted in the past, I don’t think the win-loss total will necessarily determine whether head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen return for a fifth season, but rather whether progress is made in terms of competitiveness, player development, and discipline.
That said, here’s a very early prediction for each game.
Week 1: @ Washington Commanders - Loss
The Commanders swept the season series last year for the first time since 2021, but things might have been very different if the Giants had had a healthy kicker in that first meeting.
That was then, however, and this is now. The Commanders beefed up their offense by acquiring receiver Deebo Samuel to join Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown. Those three receivers will be a good test for the Giants’ revamped defensive secondary.
The Giants historically have not come out of the gate quickly under head coach Brian Daboll. I have a feeling this year will be no different.
Record: 0-1
Week 2: @ Dallas Cowboys - Win
The Giants haven’t beaten the Dallas Cowboys since the 2020 season and have received some of the ugliest losses of late.
But all good things need to end, and that applies to the Cowboys. They have taken a rather odd and lax approach to rebuilding their roster in free agency and the draft, unlike the Giants, who really made a strong effort to repair a broken roster.
Granted, championships aren’t won in the offseason, but the Giants should be in a better position to be competitive, if not to top the Cowboys.
Record: 1-1
Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football) - Win
Yes, you read that correctly. For two reasons, I’m predicting an early-season upset over the Chiefs, despite the Giants’ recent history of struggling under the lights.
First, the Chiefs will battle the Eagles the week prior in a Super Bowl rematch. And since we all saw how the Eagles' defense beat up on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there is no reason to think they won’t repeat that performance.
By the way, the Giants just so happened to put an emphasis on repairing their defense, so the front seven should be better equipped to tackle opposing quarterbacks.
That gives me just the tiniest sliver of hope that the Giants can squeak by with a win even in a prime time setting that historically hasn’t been good to them.
Record: 2-1
Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers - Loss
Here’s a not-so-fun fact. The Giants have yet to beat the Chargers this century, and their last victory came in 1998. Granted, the two teams don’t face each other very often, but that’s still a pretty wild fact.
In this one, the matchup to watch will be the Chargers' running game vs. the Giants' revamped run defense. The Giants should be better in that area, but seeing is believing, as they say, and I’m not so confident right now that the Giants will get their first win over the Chargers of the century.
Record: 2-2
Week 5: @ New Orleans Saints - Win
Giants fans saw firsthand for years what shoddy quarterback play will do to a team’s chances. And while the Saints have talent at quarterback, even after Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints’ signal callers are mostly inexperienced at this level. That said, the Giants' biggest obstacle to overcome could be the deafening noise, a hallmark of the Superdome.
Record: 3-2
Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday Night Football) - Loss
The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles roll into town on a short work week. As with the Chargers, the Giants better have some answers regarding slowing down Saquon Barkley and the mobile Jalen Hurts.
Meanwhile, the Giants still need to show they can compete with the Eagles in the trenches. At best, perhaps the Giants will keep the game close–after all, they have to face the Eagles again in two weeks—but they’ll likely come up short this week.
Record: 3-3
Week 7: @ Denver Broncos - Loss
The Broncos are one of those teams that make it easy to sleep on them. Do that, however, and you’re in for a rude awakening. This isn’t to say that the Giants will sleep on the Broncos–if anything, Russell Wilson should be extra stoked to show Sean Payton that he still has it. Meanwhile, what will Year 2 bring to the Payton-Bo Nix era? That’s the question.
Record: 3-4
Week 8 @ Philadelphia Eagles - Win
Lincoln Financial Field has been a house of horrors for the Giants of late. Still, the reason to hope for an upset despite playing the Eagles twice in three weeks is that the Eagles tend to heat up in the second half of the season, so perhaps the Giants catch a break and break the hex that seems to befall them every time they set foot in the Linc.
Record: 4-4
Week 9: San Francisco 49ers - Win
The San Francisco 49ers aren't quite what they used to be–what they used to be was a team that had the Giants' number and handed them sound defeats in the last two meetings. But they do have to make the cross-country flight, which should play into the Giants’ favor.
Record: 5-4
Week 10: Chicago Bears - Win
Ben Johnson takes over as the new head coach of the Bears, the man tasked with truly unlocking Caleb Williams’s potential. That said, Williams is still a young quarterback who must adapt to a brand new system, which, for his sake, hopefully includes getting rid of the ball a lot faster so as not to suffer another 68-sack season.
Record: 6-4
Week 11: Green Bay Packers - Loss
The Green Bay Packers have been near the top of the NFC for the past few years, and they remain a solid competition despite their postseason struggles. It’s easy to put the Giants in for a win here, but for some reason, this just feels like one of those games where the Giants will let this one slip away from them.
Record: 6-5
Week 12 @ Detroit Lions - Loss
The Lions are starting over with two new coordinators, but their roster is still solid enough to be a challenge for the Giants, who are in for a street brawl against head coach Dan Campbell’s crew. Detroit has a solid offensive line and run game, and their receivers aren’t too shabby either. They will be a good test for the Giants' defense.
Record: 6-6
Week 13: @ New England Patriots (Monday Night) - Win
The Giants will watch quarterback Drake Maye, the guy they wanted, up close and personal. But still to be determined is how Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff will change things up on the offense and defense.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 BYE
Week 15: Washington Commanders - Win
I don’t think there is another sweep of this series, but a split just seems to feel right in what should be a hard-fought divisional game with playoff implications on the line. The Giants will be refreshed coming out of their bye, which should help the cause.
Record: 8-6
Week 16: Minnesota Vikings - Win
The Giants will face the Vikings for the fourth time in four years, and for the second year in a row. This time, however, it will likely see the Giants' defense against second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom the Vikings are no doubt hoping for by this point in the season, doesn't look like he’s playing in his first season after missing his rookie campaign with a knee injury.
Record: 9-6
Week 17 @ Las Vegas Raiders - Loss
Former Giants quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, and they hired Pete Carroll, so the Giants will face a very new Raiders team with the home-field advantage.
Record: 9-7
Week 18: Dallas Cowboys - Loss
By this point in the season, a wild-card berth could be on the line, or the two teams will simply be trying to avoid landing in the cellar.
Record: 9-8
