Ranking Every Receiving Corps the Giants Face in 2025
The New York Giants have spent much money revamping their defensive secondary this offseason. The reason is clear: too many easy completions that kept drives alive and too many explosive plays through the air.
The Giants brought in cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland to combat this. The Giants hope this duo will improve the pass coverage from a year ago.
Let's hope they're right because the Giants have a really good receiving corps that they will face in 2025. Here's how we stack them up.
1. Lions
Detroit has all the elements a passing game would need to be nearly impossible for defenses to stop.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most sure-handed receivers in the NFL. In 2024, he hauled in 81.6 percent of his 141 targets, making him an exceptional possession receiver with big-play ability.
Jameson Williams had 1,001 yards on 58 receptions. That is highly explosive. Tight end Sam LaPorta followed up a massive rookie season with a quality second year that produced over 12 yards per reception and seven touchdowns.
Then there is running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who compiled over 500 yards as a receiver and four touchdowns. Good luck predicting where the ball is going.
2. Vikings
The Vikings have one of the potentially scariest groups of pass catchers in the NFL. It starts with Justin Jefferson, one of the best receivers in the game. He is a potential 1,000-yard receiver with 100 receptions, 1,500 yards, and double-digit touchdowns waiting to happen.
Jordan Addison is the perfect WR2, and Jalen Nailor is a WR3 plus. They combined for 1289 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Running back Aaron Jones is a legitimate receiver, and they will have tight end T.J. Hockenson back for the season. He is a potential 1,000-yard tight end.
3. Eagles
On other teams, DeVonta Smith would easily be the WR1. The former Heisman Trophy winner is fast, agile, and has good hands. He is also fearless, which allows him to play much bigger than his frame suggests.
With Philly, he is WR2 because they have A.J. Brown. Brown is the bigger receiver. He is also very physical and explosive. He can outbody you in the short and intermediate game or run by you on a deep pass.
The Eagles have one of the most productive duos in the NFL over the past few seasons, and when you add in a healthy Dallas Goedert, who is a legitimate weapon at tight end, play for a difficult day.
4. Cowboys
While everyone wondered what the Cowboys would do at running back, Dallas brought in a wildcard at receiver.
We know how good CeeDee Lamb is–he's one of the best receivers in the NFL. Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin have good WR3 ability, but when Dallas traded for George Pickens, it took this unit to another level.
Pickens has WR1 ability, but as a WR2, he's a cheat-code guy who can be a big-play 5050/50 ball specialist and a possession receiver.
How he jells with this offense depends on his willingness to accept his role as WR2. If he does this unit with a healthy Dak Prescott, it can be scary.
5. Broncos
The Broncos' receiving corps looks more like a basketball team regarding height. Their leading receiver, Courtland Sutton, is 6-foot-4. He not only led the team with 81 receptions but also 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.
Devaughn Vele is 6-foot-5, Tony Franklin is 6-foot-3, and their 2025 third-round draft pick, Pat Bryant, is 6-foot-2. Only Marvin Mims, who finished second on the team in receiving yards (515) and touchdowns (6) last year, is under six feet.
Add in 6-foot-3 tight end Evan Engram, who came over from Jacksonville, and 6-foot-5 tight end Adam Troutman, and the Broncos have a team full of big bodies who know how to move around and be productive.
6. Chiefs
The Chiefs' receivers always benefit from playing with the best quarterback in the NFL, who happens to be one of the most creative passers when he has to improvise on the fly.
The unit itself is unique because everyone has different skill sets. Rashee Rice is the big, move-the-chains possession receiver, and Hollywood Brown is the veteran speedster whose career has been limited by injuries.
Xavier Worthy is a young speedster who can hit home runs from anywhere on the field.
Rookie Jaylen Royals may be the most complete receiver on the roster. And, of course, tight end Travis Kelce is back for another season after a down statistical season for the future Hall of Famer.
7. Chargers
Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston are former first-round draft picks who have not reached WR1 status. They are still athletically gifted but not elite.
Last season's second-round pick, Ladd McConkey, emerged as the WR1 in his first season with the team. He is special in the slot, hauling 82 receptions for 1,100+ yards and seven touchdowns.
Tre Harris, the team's 2025 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, is an explosive receiver with whom they hope to hit another home run.
8. Packers
Green Bay is the home of the WR2, with the most evenly distributed targets in all of football.
Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and tight end Tucker Kraft all had between 70 and 76 targets in 2024.
Their deep-play receiver, Christian Watson, will miss most of the season with a knee injury. Green Bay drafted University of Texas speedster Matthew Golden as the new explosive element on the perimeter.
Last season, they had four receivers with 600+ yards and four receiving targets with four touchdown receptions.
That level of even distribution makes it difficult to shut down the passing game.
9. Bears
The Bears could be a force with their receiving talent and the arrival of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach.
D.J. Moore could be due for a return to his 2023 form when he was one of the best receivers in football. Last season, his 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns did not take full advantage of his explosiveness.
Rome Odunze will go into year two after averaging 13.6 yards per reception. Expect him to fully step into the WR2 hole left by Keenan Allen.
The Bears also drafted tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and Luther Burden in the second round of the 2025 draft to round out a potential dynamic unit.
10. Raiders
The Raiders' passing offense will surprise many people in 2025. They have two tight ends who are both quality starters. Brock Bowers could be a big slot receiver, and Michael Mayer is a more traditional threat.
Jakobi Meyers was effective as the WR1, and Tre Tucker was a good WR3. The Raiders drafted a big possession slot from TCU in Jack Bech and a tall speedster from Tennessee in Dont'e Thornton Jr. to add to their dynamics.
The Raiders' biggest acquisition, though, was trading for quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has been the most accurate quarterback in the NFL over the past two seasons, and his presence boosts the potency of this Raiders receiving corps.
11. Commanders
Washington has Terry McLaurin, who continues to be underrated every season but consistently makes big plays. He had 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024.
They traded for former 49ers gadget man Deebo Samuel, who, when at his best, is a legitimate stat stuffer who will be heavily motivated to prove he can still be a force.
Outside of those two, there are a lot of unknown commodities for Washington, but if there was ever a quarterback who could bring out the best in guys like Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey, it is second-year man Jayden Daniels.
12. 49ers
The 49ers will enter 2025 without Deebo Samuel and probably without Brandon Aiyuk, who is recovering from ACL and MCL surgery.
Ricky Pearsall showed flashes of being a high-quality receiver, and Jauan Jennings has proven that he can be a quality receiver if given the chance. Their play is likely what made the team feel comfortable trading away Samuel.
Of course, George Kittle remains one of the best tight ends in the game and could cripple a defense at any point with his performance. Can they hold it down until Aiyuk is ready to perform?
13. Patriots
The Patriots have a familiar new head coach in Mike Vrabel and a familiar new offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels, who makes his third return to the role. They inherit the Patriots' 2024 top pick, quarterback Drake Maye.
However, there are many questions about this receiving corps. The first starts with Stefon Diggs, whom the Patriots signed even though he is 31 years old and just returned from knee surgery.
Mack Hollins found the endzone five times last season for Buffalo but only had 378 yards. Can he become a more productive receiver in New England? And how will young receivers like Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas progress?
14. Saints
New Orleans has a lot of questions to answer, one of which is what this receiving corps will look like in 2025. As a unit, they struggled even before Chris Olave went down with concussion issues. Will Olave be healthy and stay healthy?
Brandin Cooks returns to the team that drafted him 12 seasons ago, but what does he have left in the tank? Rashid Shaheed is a nice WR2/WR3, but is he ready to take that next step?
Then there are questions about who will throw them the football, given Derek Carr's retirement. All of the guys who had an opportunity in 2024 were bad. Jake Haener is already injured, having suffered an oblique strainthat will keep him sidelined for the rest of the spring, and Tyler Shough is a rookie whose development will likely need to be expedited.
