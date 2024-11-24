Report: Former Giants QB Daniel Jones “Likely” to Land with One of These Two Teams
According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was officially waived by the team on Saturday, isn’t expected to be out of work for long.
Jones, who was benched last Monday and demoted before being granted his release, could sign with one of the Baltimore Ravens or Minnesota Vikings, two teams in playoff contention.
Jones, currently available to the other 31 teams via the waiver system, is expected to clear waivers as of 4:01 p.m. ET on Monday when his waiver period ends.
FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz also reported that in addition to the Ravens and Vikings, the Lions, 49ers and Dolphins could also be in the mix for Jones's services.
By clearing waivers, his currency contract with the Giants, which would require his next team to pay him the remaining $11.83 million left on his contract, and the $23 million injury guaranteed for next season, goes away, and he can be signed into a more cap-friendly contract with whoever his next team is.
Jones and the team that signs him benefit by signing with a playoff contender. Jones gets to go to a better situation where he can get acclimated to a new offense while not getting beat up playing behind an occasional leaky Giants offensive line.
His new team benefits by paying him the veteran minimum, which would be prorated only to cover the last six weeks of the 2024 season. And if things don’t work out with his new team to where he’s not re-signed to a new deal in 2025, that team stands a better-than-average chance of getting a compensatory pick for the quarterback to use in 2026.
Jones, per Schefter’s report, is expected to make a decision after Week 12 concludes, depending on the team and the offer received. The most likely scenario is that Jones will be signed to a team’s practice squad to start so that his new team doesn’t immediately have to cut a player from its 53-man roster. But that could also depend on whether any significant injuries are suffered by quarterbacks around the league this weekend.