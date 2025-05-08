Report: Shedeur Sanders Sensed Giants Weren’t in Cards for Him During Draft
Once upon a time not too long ago, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not only heavily linked to the New York Giants during the early phase of this year’s mock draft season, but it seemed as though Sanders would have openly welcomed a chance to go to New York to become the franchise quarterback for the next decade plus.
Of course, that didn’t happen, as Sanders not only fell out of the first round but also slid all the way down to the fifth round, where the Browns mercifully stopped his slide when they selected him two rounds after plucking Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the draft.
Sanders, meanwhile, reportedly had an inkling that the Giants weren’t going to select him, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, who reported that the quarterback, per sources, “openly acknowledged during the predraft process that he didn't hit it off with Giants coaches.”
Much detail has since emerged about why the potential union between the Giants and Sanders went off the rails. SI’s Albert Breer reported that Sanders came unprepared for an initial session with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who then reportedly called out the young man for not being prepared, which Sanders was said to not appreciate.
Still the Giants spent a lot of time on Sanders, perhaps contemplating selecting him in the bottom of the first round if they could trade back up, which they did when they sent their second-round pick, the second of their two third-round picks, and next year’s third-rounder to the Texans to move up to No. 25.
However, it seems that the more time they spent working on him, the less convinced they became that Sanders was the right move.
Instead, they pivoted to Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, who, according to Fowler’s sources, “checked all the boxes."
Sanders, meanwhile, joins a crowded Browns quarterback room that includes Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.