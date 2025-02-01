Retired Giants QB Eli Manning Outlines Ideal Traits for Franchise Signal Caller
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning certainly knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL at the highest possible level, and if anyone doubts that to be true, simply look at all the clutch moments that the Class of 2025 Hall of Fame finalist recorded during his 16-year Giants career.
So when it comes to the rookie Class of 2025, Manning, like everyone else interested in the draft, has his opinions on who he thinks might be a good fit for the quarterback-needy Giants.
But rather than make those opinions known, Manning, during an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams podcast, instead spoke about what characteristics a team desires in its franchise quarterback.
“It's different either being at a game or watching a game on TV and then watching the film where you look and, ‘Hey, what's this play? What do I think the progression would be?” he said.
“Are the quarterbacks going through progressions? Are they getting the ball out on time? Are they throwing it before receivers are coming out of their breaks? Are they taking sacks when they don't have to? So you just look at all those things.”
Manning, who told the New York Post that he’d be open to helping the team scout college quarterbacks if they asked him to, didn’t reveal if he has been more involved in the process beyond offering the occasional feedback (if asked) about a prospect that might have participated in his family’s annual Manning Passing Academy.
The Giants have already done extensive work on the quarterbacks in this draft class, and so far, in almost every mock draft published, they’ve been linked to either Colroado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward for their potential first-round draft pick.
In addition to in-person interviews and on-site information gathering through second and third parties on campus who might know the prospects, a close inspection of the game tape will paint the most complete picture of a prospect’s upside.
“They've played a lot of games, and so at this time, their last year in college, it should be at a high level,” he said. “You wanna see have they learned? Have they fixed their mistakes? Are they getting better? Do you think they have room to grow?
“I think that's what you're looking at as a scout from a quarterback. Will their game transfer easily to the NFL?"