Reviewing New York Giants 2024 Fines Total
Despite averaging 6.6 penalties per game in 2024, which tied them for the ninth-most penalized team in the league, the New York Giants weren’t hit as hard regarding fines resulting from penalties that were either called or not called.
Based on data provided by Spotrac, just 11 members of the 2024 Giant team drew fines by the league, totaling $96,822. That total represents less than one percent of the $12,822,699 estimated fines the league collected last season.
Only one Giants player, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, drew multiple fines in different weeks, making him the most heavily fined member of the team last season.
Thibodeaux was fined $16,883 in Week 13 for a late hit and then $16,883 for roughing the passer in Week 18 for a total of $33,766 in fines.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association collaborate to determine fine amounts, the current schedule of which can be found here. Fines are increased if a violator incurs multiple infractions for the same penalty.
Not all fines assessed were necessarily flagged during a game; NFL officials review every game to determine if the assigned game officials missed a fineable infraction.
Here’s a look at all the fines handed out by the league to the Giants players in 2024.
Player
Infraction
Amount
Week
Adoree Jackson
Hip Drop Tackle
$9,804
1
Darius Muasau
Hip Drop Tackle
$4,696
1
Malik Nabers
Obscene Geture
$14,069
3
Tomon Fox
Roughing the Passer
$5,102
7
DJ Davidson
$5,694
9
Micah McFadden
Hip Drop Tackle
$5,966
9
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Fighting
$5,861
10
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Late Hit
$16,883
13
Tre Hawkins III
Low Block
$5,291
14
Daniel Belinger
Chop Block
$6,573
17
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Roughing the Passer
$16,883
18
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.