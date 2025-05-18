Giants Country

Reviewing New York Giants 2024 Fines Total

How badly did the NFL fine New York Giants players last season?

Despite landing in the top 10 in average penalties per game, the New York Giants weren't as heavily fined by the league.
Despite averaging 6.6 penalties per game in 2024, which tied them for the ninth-most penalized team in the league, the New York Giants weren’t hit as hard regarding fines resulting from penalties that were either called or not called.

Based on data provided by Spotrac, just 11 members of the 2024 Giant team drew fines by the league, totaling $96,822. That total represents less than one percent of the $12,822,699 estimated fines the league collected last season.

Only one Giants player, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, drew multiple fines in different weeks, making him the most heavily fined member of the team last season. 

Thibodeaux was fined $16,883 in Week 13 for a late hit and then $16,883 for roughing the passer in Week 18 for a total of  $33,766 in fines.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association collaborate to determine fine amounts, the current schedule of which can be found here. Fines are increased if a violator incurs multiple infractions for the same penalty.

Not all fines assessed were necessarily flagged during a game; NFL officials review every game to determine if the assigned game officials missed a fineable infraction.

Here’s a look at all the fines handed out by the league to the Giants players in 2024.

Player

Infraction

Amount

Week

Adoree Jackson

Hip Drop Tackle

$9,804

1

Darius Muasau

Hip Drop Tackle

$4,696

1

Malik Nabers

Obscene Geture

$14,069

3

Tomon Fox

Roughing the Passer

$5,102

7

DJ Davidson

$5,694

9

Micah McFadden

Hip Drop Tackle

$5,966

9

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Fighting

$5,861

10

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Late Hit

$16,883

13

Tre Hawkins III

Low Block

$5,291

14

Daniel Belinger

Chop Block

$6,573

17

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Roughing the Passer

$16,883

18

