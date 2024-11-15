Rich Eisen Weighs in On Giants' Offensive Struggles
The New York Giants fell to 2-8 after an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, a game they should've won. There are many takeaways as to why the Giants couldn't come out with the victory, but one constant remains clear: this team isn't going anywhere until the quarterback position is resolved.
Daniel Jones has received lots of criticism this season for his lackluster play. It was no different on Sunday, as Jones failed to lift the Giants to a win, leaving the door open for his benching when the team returns from its bye.
But is Jones solely to blame for the team’s troubles? Some believe head coach Brian Daboll’s play calling is just as much to blame, a matter that Rich Eisen of the NFL Network, on his podcast, weighed in on.
"What Daboll's calling, guys, people are open. And Jones misses them,” he said. “A number of times we were in commercial break and Kurt (Warner) was talking back to the truck to say, 'Those guys were open.' Kurt sees from up where he's sitting that people are open, and Jones misses them. First drive, Malik Nabers gets open on third down and Jones, with a clean pocket, airmails him."
The Nabers throw Eisen was referring to was the first real 'bad' play from this game for Jones. Nabers ran a beautiful comeback route, created separation, and would've easily picked up a first down if the throw had been on target. Jones instead sailed it at least four feet over Nabers' head, forcing the Giants to punt.
That play didn't come close to the outrage sparked over the failed flea-flicker. People were questioning the decision, given that it was 3rd-and-1. However, it would've worked, as Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson were streaking open downfield. For an offense lacking explosiveness, this was a play that should've sparked something. Instead, Jones hesitated and took a sack.
"The flea-flicker–now, you can sit here and go, 'Why are they calling a flea-flicker when they're moving down the field?’” Eisen said. “Well, cause it was gonna work. There were two guys on the route, they were both wide open and Jones held onto it. And at the top of the screen–I saw this live–you can see Daboll at the top of the screen kind of losing it."
That should've been Jones' last play during this game. The fact that Jones' two interceptions in the red zone weren't the worst plays of his performance speaks volumes.
There are obviously other issues with the Giants right now, as their defense didn't help out much against the Panthers. However, the quarterback issue has affected every aspect of the game and won't allow them to win.
Despite how bad they've been in the past, this is a game the Giants would've won in previous years. Their loss on Sunday shows that something has to change.
Unfortunately for Jones, who has been one of the common denominators in the losing, it looks like the changes start with him being benched.