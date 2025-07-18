Russell Wilson Talks Football, Family, & Shoes on "The Tonight Show "
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his Good Man Brand and, of course, his upcoming first season with Big Blue
Wilson, as he’s done since arriving in East Rutherford, expressed his excitement over being selected to lead the Giants' offense this season.
“It feels Giant-like,” he joked when Fallon asked him how it felt to land in New York. “It's super fun. I'm excited about it [and] I love our team.”
The Giants are counting on Wilson to be able to lead the team to more than the three victories that they managed to eke out last year. Wilson has already been named the starter by head coach Brian Daboll, and veteran Jameis Winston’ll back him up while rookie Jaxson Dart, the team’s first-round pick this past April, acclimates to life in the NFL.
Wilson, who goes by the moniker “Mr. Unlimited,” spoke of his confidence in his new teammates' abilities and his bubbling excitement.
“You know what the cool part is?” he told Fallon. “This has been my 14th year, and as you go on, what you always wanna know is, how guys enter the building, how they leave the building. [If] guys are there early, you know, 5:30, 6 o'clock in the morning, guys are ready to work. Guys are leaving late, spending extra time.”
That’s good news for a Giants team that, at the end of last year, was put on notice by co-owner John Mara after he and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch decided to stick with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
And speaking of Daboll, Wilson gave a shoutout to the team’s fourth-year head coach, saying that Daboll plays a large role in why the athletes show up as much as they do.
Besides speaking about his upcoming season with the Giants, Wilson also spoke about his time spent in minor league baseball, revealing that when the New York Yankees traded for him in 2018, Wilson participated in their spring training camp and got to pinch-hit for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge against then-Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried, who these days is a member of the Yankees starting pitcher rotation.
Wilson, who has begun to set up for his post-football career, also talked about his premium sneaker and apparel brand, Good Man Brand, which he founded in 2016.
He revealed that the company was inspired by his father, Benjamin, whose saying “Do Good, Look Good, Feel Good” became the brand’s slogan.
Wilson also donates 3% of all profits to support the work of the Why Not You Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering today's youth, which Wilson founded in 2014 with his wife, Grammy-winning singer Ciara.
The Giants' veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, with the first practice set for Wednesday at the team’s East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters.
The team has opened 11 practices to the public, who must obtain a free ticket to gain admission to the viewing area, including one joint session with the Jets.