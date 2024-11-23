Saquon Barkley Reacts to Daniel Jones's Release from Giants
During his time with the New York Giants, running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones struck up a friendship off the field that transcended to their play on the field.
So it was no surprise that Barkey, who left the Giants in free agency this past year to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, was saddened to learn of his good friend’s fate with the team that he helped win its first playoff game in 2022 since the 2011 season.
"It sucks to see how everything went down out there,” Barkley told the Eagles beat reporters on Friday (h/t Tim McManus of ESPN).
“But I have nothing but great things to say about him. You're not gonna really find anybody that can really say any negative things about him, but it's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they're going to get a guy who comes in and works.”
Barkley and Jones both enjoyed career seasons in 2022 while with the Giants. Barkley posted a career high 1,312 rushing yards and his ten rushing touchdowns were one shy of his career high of 11 set in his rookie season (2018).
Jones, meanwhile, enjoyed his first full season of health in his career, finishing with a career-high 67.2% completion rate (minimum of 10 games), plus 3,205 passing yards and 708 rushing yards, both also career highs.
Jones also recorded a career low in interceptions (five) during that season as the Giants went 9-7-1 and made it to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Barkley, who said that he and Jones have remained close even though their career paths took them down different roads, is currently thriving with the Eagles after having left the Giants.
His 1,137 rushing yards is second in the league, behind Ravens running back Derrick Henry’s 1,185, and his eight rushing touchdowns are just three away from matching his career best of 11 set during his rookie season.
The running back expressed hope that wherever Jones lands next, he too can enjoy a resurgence of his career.
"It didn't work for me over there. I'm doing well over here,” he said. “Hopefully, he can find the same kind of fresh start and success."