Several Giants Rookies Continue to Turn Heads
The New York Giants are only four games into the 2024 season, and their 1-3 start isn't exactly how they pictured the first month of the season going.
But the good news so far has been their 2024 rookie class's impact made in such a short amount of time is remarkable and a positive sign for the future.
After two mostly lackluster draft classes in his time at the helm, general manager Joe Schoen’s latest rookie crop has come as advertised and then some. It starts with the No. 6 overall pick in Malik Nabers, who has been among the league leaders in the main receiving categories.
The other five picks have also contributed and aren't going unnoticed. Dane Brugler of The Athletic put together his early All-Rookie team, and Nabers topped Marvin Harrison, Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals for the lead spot at receiver.
"Even with inconsistent quarterback play, Nabers leads the entire NFL in targets (52) and receptions (35), and he’s second in receiving yards (386) and receiving touchdowns (three)," Brugler wrote.
"So far, Nabers has looked like the superstar his college film suggested he would be. His gliding athleticism allows him to separate early or late in the route, and he does an outstanding job adjusting and framing the football. Add in his ability to create after the catch, and Nabers has the skill set to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL."
The electric rookie wideout from LSU has been stellar for the Giants. The offense hasn't been great, averaging just 15 points per game. However, if there's one positive to take away from the unit, the Giants have a superstar in the making with Nabers.
The next Giants rookie to take the top spot at his position was Tyler Nubin, the Giants’ second-round selection from Minnesota.
Nubin has been a force down in the box. He is tied for the rookie lead in tackles (22) with just one missed tackle. Although he has yet to show the ball-hawking skills he showed at the University of Minnesota, Brugler believes that is a result of Nubin being “too conservative in coverage,” which should change as he gets used to the speed of the pro game.
Brugler also highlighted three other Giants rookies: cornerback Andru Phillips, linebacker Darius Muasau, and undrafted free agent defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, all of whom received an honorable mention at their respective positions.
Chatman is the most interesting in the group. Signed after a tryout in May, he impressed the coaching staff enough to land a spot on the 53-man roster. He's been able to make an impact as well, notching his first career sack in Week 3 against the Browns.
The Giants have looked for depth next to and behind All-Pro Dexter Lawrence and while they still need help there, Chatman has been a fine addition to the defense.
Speaking of a fine addition, Phillips has been great from the slot cornerback position. He's compiled 17 tackles, one sack, three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble. He injured his calf early in Week 3 and missed their next game, but his impact on the field hasn't gone unnoticed. As for Muasau, he was able to grab an interception in Week 1, but hasn't done much since Micah McFadden came back from injury.