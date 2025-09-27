Several NY Giants Legacy Players Nominated for HOF Seniors Category
The New York Giants are heavily represented in this year’s 162 senior player nominees for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Linebacker Carl Banks, running back Ottis Anderson, quarterback Charlie Conerly, defensive back Jimmy Patton, wide receiver Del Shofner, defensive end Leonard Marshall, receiver Homer Jones, offensive lineman Bart Oates, and offensive linemen Ray Wietecha are among those who made the cut.
The Seniors Screening Committee will remove many from consideration over the next few weeks, as it moves toward a target number of 50 nominees.
While it is unknown if any of these former Giants players will receive a bust in Canton next year, this process affords us all the opportunity to remember the impact these local legends had.
This trio helped the NY Giants reach the pinnacle in 1986-87 and 1990-91
The public is quite familiar with Banks, especially those who listen to Giants games on the radio, but it is easy to overlook what he accomplished as a linebacker. The third overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft was an integral component of New York's legendary defense during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Lawrence Taylor understandably receives most of the attention from that era, but Banks added immense value to the Big Blue Wrecking Crew. He helped the squad win two Super Bowls and reach new levels of importance.
Banks earned All-Pro honors during the 1987-88 campaign and amassed the third-most tackles in franchise history (627) during his nine-year run with the Giants. Leonard Marshall, who ranks second in the same category with 660 solo tackles, also left a big imprint in the Meadowlands.
The longtime defensive end spent the first decade of his career with New York, recording six total sacks across the team's two title runs and collecting two Second-Team All-Pro selections (1985-86).
Banks and Marshall were not the only difference-making talents from this version of New York football, as fellow senior nominee Ottis Anderson did his part to bring physicality to the offense.
The 6-foot-2 running back was well past his prime when he joined the Giants, but he still soared back into prominence after helping the team win two championships. He scored rushing touchdowns in both of the Big Games and earned Super Bowl XXV MVP honors after posting 108 total yards and two TDs.
While this was arguably the Giants' peak, they enjoyed prosperous times before the 1980s.
These men will always live in Giants lore
Charlie Conerly flourished in the 1950s, joining the franchise in 1956 and helping it win the NFL championship, as well as claiming the Jim Thorpe Trophy in 1959. After all these years, he remains in the top three for most passing yards and passing touchdowns in Giants history.
Although passing volume was considerably less in the 1950s and 1960s, Del Shofner was one of the top receivers of his generation. The 6-foot-3 playmaker was named an All-Pro five times, with the last three coming as a member of the Giants.
Jimmy Patton was a five-time All-Pro in his own right (all consecutive) and played with Conerly on the 1956 championship squad, recording an interception in the blowout win over the Chicago Bears. His 52 picks are second only to Emlen Tunnell on New York's all-time list, and he also boasts the single-season record with 11 interceptions (shares with Otto Schnellbacher).
Whether or not the committee formally recognized these men during the HOF selection process, they had a big hand in creating some of the best moments the organization and fan base ever experienced.
