Sharp Football Anaysis Down on NY Giants Offensive Line Ahead of 2025 Season

Sharp Football Analysis Down on NY Giants Offensive Line Ahead of 2025 Season
Until proven otherwise, the New York Giants' offensive line continues to be a major source of concern heading into the 2025 NFL season.
In Sharp Football Analysis’ latest rankings, the unit placed 29th out of 32, earning a score of just 13 out of 100 for the 2025 Offensive Line Rankings. These rankings are projections specifically for the upcoming season, and based on last year’s performance, it’s not hard to see why expectations are low.
A big reason for the pessimism is the doubts surrounding left tackle Andrew Thomas. Just three seasons ago, Thomas looked like a franchise cornerstone. In 2022, he played 1,049 offensive snaps and earned a stellar 89.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, third-best among 140 qualifying tackles.
He allowed just three sacks, three quarterback hits, and 21 total pressures. But that high level of play didn’t carry over to the rest of the line after he went down with a season-ending foot injury.
In 2024, Thomas was limited to only six games (413 snaps) due to lingering injuries. He still managed a solid 75.4 PFF grade, along with a 73.8 run-blocking and 71.8 pass-blocking score, but for a player once seen as elite, “solid” isn’t enough, especially when the rest of the line is struggling to stay afloat.
An Offseason Priority
The Giants' offensive line showed promise at the start of the 2024 season but quickly unraveled and ultimately disappointed. The unit allowed a staggering 233 total pressures last season. That kind of pass protection breakdown made progress nearly impossible, which was obvious in the 3-14 record.
Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who played 15 games and logged 925 offensive snaps, was the most consistent performer on the line. Otherwise, the unit, which had other injuries besides Thomas's, was badly exposed due to a lack of quality depth.
The Giants had no answers to replace Thomas until they moved Eluemunor to left tackle. While that calmed things down on the blind side, the rest of the line had its struggles.
At guard, veteran Greg Van Roten played all 17 games, some at center, and, per PFF, gave up seven of the team’s 32 sacks (21%).
Center John Michael Schmitz had flashes of growth in his second year but also contributed to communication issues up front, particularly against blitz-heavy defenses, resulting in allowing six sacks and 17 hurries on his part.
Meanwhile, former first-round pick Evan Neal had one last hurrah at tackle when the coaches moved Eluemunor to left tackle. Neal, who is moving inside to guard this season.
Despite the changes in personnel and approach, the Giants once again struggled to develop continuity up front. Injuries, lineup shuffles, and underperformance have become an all-too-familiar story for this group.
The good news is that general manager Joe Schoen has added some depth to this unit in case injuries begin to affect it. Veterans James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe will compete for the swing tackle role.
Van Roten, Aaron Stinnie, and Joshua Ezeudu are among those who can play guard. Rookie Marcus Mbow is being groomed as a tackle, but he is also a player who can play guard if need be.
And they have centers Austin Schlottmann, Jimmy Morrissey, and Bryan Hudson all competing for a role as well.
The key, though, for the Giants' offensive line if it’s to ever rise out of the bottom third of the league, is to avoid the injury bug and build on the continuity. It’s a tall order, as injuries affect every team in some way. Still, the hope is that if injuries do occur, the depth is significantly improved, allowing the team to withstand any loss of their starting offensive linemen.
