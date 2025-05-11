Should Giants Cut Running Back Devin Singletary?
The New York Giants have new starters like safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo, and potential stars in rookie linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart, but what could get overlooked is how much deeper their roster should be going into the 2025 campaign.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen loaded up on several position groups this offseason, taking initiative in both free agency and at the 2025 NFL Draft.
While it is exciting to see many new faces who could possibly help the team rebound from one of the most embarrassing years in franchise history, there are some tough decisions that will now have to be made.
With new beginnings comes unfortunate endings. New York will inevitably move on from multiple players as it makes room for a highly touted crop of rookies. One particularly important issue that Schoen must soon address is the state of the running back room.
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is in prime position to earn the starting role after rushing for a respectable 4.4 yards per carry and five touchdowns in his first NFL season.
Fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo shined at Arizona State, finishing in the top-five in Heisman Trophy voting and totaling 2,316 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns at Arizona State in 2024.
And then there is veteran Devin Singletary, who carried a decent amount of carries in the first month of last season before ceding work to Tracy. The backfield is crowded, and someone is bound to get lost in the shuffle.
Pro Football Network thinks it's time to part ways with the elder statesman of the trio, listing Singletary as a cut/trade candidate. In addition to the workload questions already mentioned above, the sports media company explains the financial motivations behind a potential split.
"Singletary would only leave behind $4.75 million in dead money this year and $1.25 million next year if the Giants move on after June 1, which feels like a plausible outcome if they can’t salvage a minor trade return," PFN said.
Both parties could benefit if the Giants cut ties with Devin Singletary
The former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans running back struggled in his first year with Big Blue after signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract last offseason. In fact, one could call it the worst campaign of his NFL career.
Singletary managed only 3.9 yards per rushing attempt and posted an underwhelming 2.81 yards after contact average, a career low. He will turn 28 years old by the time next season kicks off, making a resurgence even harder to fathom. The Giants might just have to admit that the 2017 Conference USA Most Valuable Player is not an ideal fit on their roster going forward.
Of course, Singletary does still offer valuable traits the team could use if it decides to keep him. He allowed only a 6.5 percent pressure rate during the 2024-25 season, ranking seventh among running backs, according to The 33rd Team. New York is not often in position to refuse extra help in the trenches.
Furthermore, the 2019 third-round draft selection can act as a leader to the younger offensive players like Tracy and Skattebo. He should have plenty of insight to still offer, even if he has lost a step on the field.
Ultimately, however, it does not seem feasible to retain him. Singletary's role already shrunk behind Tracy. Adding the physical and versatile Skattebo to the mix will logically only leave him with less responsibilities.
Singletary deserves an opportunity to catch on with another squad that could potentially give him more touches, and the Giants deserve the chance to see if they do indeed have a true thunder and lightning duo at their disposal.
The business side of football can be cruel. But in this case, trading or cutting Devin Singletary could be as much of a service to the player as it is to the organization.
