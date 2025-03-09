Should Giants Explore Signing Veteran Cornerback Darius Slay?
Among the New York Giants’ many needs this offseason is a veteran cornerback to serve as a mentor to the young room and as a potential CB1.
One such player who could fit that description for the Giants is All-Pro Darius Slay, who was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles. Slay is 34 years old and is coming off a contract that paid him $13 million. His release was a result of the emergence of youngsters Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.
But despite Slay being toward the end of his career, he still appears to have some gas left in his tank. Per Pro Football Focus, Slay has consistently finished with NFL rankings hovering between 82.2 and 843.33 over the last three seasons.
Last year, he also recorded a career-best 16 pass breakups, the fifth time in his career he’s had double-digits in that category.
With that in mind, if Slay is open to continuing his career, it makes sense for the Giants to inquire about him. Slay has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times and has played against some of the greatest wideouts the game has ever seen during his tenure.
While the Giants’ pass defense has been strong overall, getting an inexpensive option with something left in the take would be a plus, particularly against high-powered offenses. Slay could immediately solidify that unit and allow the Giants’ defense to take the next step toward elite status.
With a young, growing defense squad, veteran leadership could help mold the direction of his unit going forward, as that experience is invaluable to a locker room.
However, there are a few important factors the Giants must consider before making a move, the biggest of which is his price tag. Since he was just released, would he be agreeable to a lower APY? And with that, how many more years does he intend to play? That answer could sway the length of a contract to help the Giants better manage the cap.
Slay’s short-term impact would be a nice addition if he were put on a very short-term contract, no more than a year or two. If he comes at a discounted rate, he would be a fantastic pickup for the team to issue in a new era.
The Giants need to consider whether Slay has enough left in the tank to help build a sustainable defense for his tenure. If so, picking up Slay could be a game-changer for the Giants defense.
However, they must balance his cost, age, and potential long-term impact. If the Giants can secure Slay at a reasonable price, it could help them turn the team around.
Ultimately, adding Slay could make the Giants’ defense a legitimate force in the division.