Social Media Reacts to Giants' Benching Daniel Jones, Starting Tommy DeVito
Just as the New York Giants quarterback's benching was expected, so too has the vast reaction of Giants fans on social media, many of whom flocked to social media to weigh in on the big news that came down Monday morning and to react to the surprising news that Tommy DeVito and not Drew Lock will get the start for the Giants on Sunday against the Bucs.
With Jones demoted to the emergency quarterback, the news of DeVito’s promotion appears to have energized a frustrated fan base that had reached its wits end watching Jones and the offense struggle for most of this season.
But with the ushering in of a new and temporary era, there are mixed feelings about the wisdom of the Giatns starting DeVito that are all too familiar from last year.
The issue refers to DeVito stepping in for Jones and Tyrod Taylor last year when both were on injured reserve. DeVito helped the Giants win three games in a row, which dropped them in the draft order after they had at one point made it as high as No. 2 overall.
Winning games put the Giants out of reach for one of Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels and prompted Giants general manager Joe Schoen to try to trade up to have a chance at the franchise quarterback.
But with Lock not getting the starting nod, one fan wondered if the Giants brass of Joe Scoen and Brian Daboll know what they’re doing when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks.
While most fans seem to support the decision to bench Jones, the decision to bypass Lock for the starting role in favor of DeVito raised the question as to why the Giants even bothered to spend $5 million on Lock.
In short, some fans who, although glad the Giants pulled the plug on the Jones tenure, do feel bad that Jones, who is a good guy and worked as hard as he could to do right by the franchise, wasn’t able to do so.