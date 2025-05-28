Surprising Giant Named as Most Dangerous New Addition
When the New York Giants traded up to snag quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it turned heads. Not because Dart wasn’t talented, but because the Giants had already made splashy moves at quarterback by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
It seemed like a win-now safety net, as the team stacked the quarterback room with experienced players. But now that Bleacher Report has named Dart the team’s “Most Dangerous New Addition,” it’s fair to wonder—could the rookie make his presence felt sooner than expected?
Dart’s final season at Ole Miss was impressive by any standard. He threw for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, adding another 495 yards and three scores on the ground.
He completed over 69.3% of his passes and posted a 180.7 passer rating in the ultra-competitive SEC. Those numbers don’t just suggest potential—they hint at a quarterback ready to compete.
He’s got a strong arm and a natural feel for improvisation, making him an exciting prospect for a Giants franchise that has lacked playmaking at the position since Eli Manning.
With Wilson and Winston at the helm, Dart won’t be rushed into action. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be pushing the envelope behind the scenes. Wilson is coming off a 2024 season with the Steelers, during which he threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
On paper, it was a decent bounce-back year, but his limitations in pushing the ball downfield and creating off-script plays became more apparent—let alone his age. On the other hand, Winston hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2019. He’s seen as a capable backup but has struggled with turnovers throughout his career, tossing 111 interceptions in 105 career games.
That leaves the door cracked open for Dart. The Giants’ offense in 2024 was far from explosive—they ranked 30th in total yards and averaged just 16.1 points per game. If the offense sputters again, it won’t take long for fans—and maybe the coaching staff—to start looking at the rookie. Head coach Brian Daboll has a track record of developing quarterbacks; that kind of coaching pedigree could fast-track Dart’s development.
What makes Dart dangerous isn’t just what he might become in a few years. It’s the real possibility that he forces the Giants to reevaluate their depth chart sooner than expected.
He’s not walking into a room with a cemented long-term starter. He’s walking into a situation with veteran placeholders—talented, yes, but also transitional. If Dart picks up the playbook quickly, shows promise in training camp, and makes noise during preseason action, there’s a realistic path to playing time in 2025.
The Giants didn’t trade up in the first round to sit idly. Dart represents a future that could arrive faster than anyone anticipates. Whether it’s a spark off the bench mid-season or an outright QB competition, one thing’s certain: the Giants’ quarterback room just got a lot more interesting.
