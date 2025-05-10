The Most Interesting Giants' Roster Battle Taking Shape
The New York Giants are preparing for the 2025 NFL season and putting the finishing touches on their 90-man training camp roster. They have amassed some quality talent in all their position groups, and not all can make the final roster.
Even before the draft, the Giants had amassed quality depth throughout the offense, defense, and special teams. The offensive and defensive lines are significantly deeper, as are the defensive backfield and receiving corps.
It has created some intriguing position battles to pay attention to throughout the offseason and well into training camp. One of them in particular is the interior offensive line.
One of the things that was evident in 2024 was that the offensive line improved. When Andrew Thomas was healthy, they operated well as a unit. Even when he was injured, once the coaching staff realized that they needed to put Evan Neal back on the field, the line stabilized again and succeeded.
This offseason, the Giants re-signed starting right guard Greg Van Roten and his backup, Aaron Stinnie. They also have starting left guard John Runyan, Jr. returning, and his backup, Jake Kubas. When you add center John Michael Schmitz, the Giants are set to field a level of continuity on the interior that they have not seen in a while.
On the face of things, it's not that interesting until you consider former first-round selection Evan Neal will be moving to guard this offseason, something many believe is long overdue, even after only three seasons.
The move provides the team with an elite talent who has proven to be a highly effective run blocker. It also provides him with that protection in pass pro that he has never experienced. He never has to deal with the wide or ghost 9-tech edge rusher; he has the security of a center and tackle flanked on either side.
The Giants also drafted former Purdue lineman Marcus Mbow in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. While there have been reports that Mbow will train as a tackle throughout the offseason and into training camp, many believe that his natural position is at guard.
He started as a guard at Purdue. His quickness and aggression make him a good option at guard. Two new possible upgrades available at the position could open up some interesting possibilities.
Van Roten was initially signed as an interior super sub at guard or center, but when Neal was not ready for training camp, that facilitated Jermaine Eluemunor's move to left tackle and opened the door for Van Roten to claim the guard spot.
It is possible that now he can focus on center, where Schmitz has not been the stud many believed he would be when the Giants took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Van Roten could not only be a resource at the position but also a signal to Schmitz to step his game up because there is a viable starting option behind him.
The Giants have now created competition and depth on the interior. They have multiple options at each position, which could generate many possibilities. It should be a fun battle to watch throughout the summertime.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.