This Pending Free-agent Receiver Named Ideal Target for Giants
The New York Giants are the type of team that can use additional talent regardless of position.
That includes the wide receiver spot. If they lose veteran Darius Slayton to free agency, as is likely to be the case, the Giants might want to add another esteemed veteran to pair with Malik Nabers.
Jacob Camenker of USA Today has Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as the perfect free agent option for the Giants this offseason, forming a potentially lethal duo in East Rutherford.
Camenker argues that adding talent at receiver would help Nabers and the next quarterback, especially if that quarterback ends up being a rookie. In Godwin, he argued that the Giants would be getting the Bucs’s top receiver, at least until he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
Godwin, Camenker concluded, “would be a great slot addition for New York."
The right idea, but at what cost?
It’s hard to argue with that point if one considers that Wan’Dale Robinson of the Giants averaged just 7.7 yards per reception when working out of the slot last season, putting him last among 15 receivers with a minimum of 57 slot targets–and that’s despite Robinson having the second-most slot targets (91) behind Seattle’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba’s 112.
Before his injury, Godwin averaged 13.2 yards per reception on 41 slot targets. In eight seasons in Tampa Bay, the Penn State product has racked up 579 receptions, 7,266 yards, and 39 touchdowns.
But again, there is the injury concern. The 28-year-old is coming off the second major season-ending injury in his career–the aforementioned ankle injury. In 2021, he tore his ACL and MCL, which caused him to miss three games that season.
Godwin is also expected to get a large payday in free agency. Last season, Godwin had a $20 million base salary and a $18.85 million cap hit. According to Spotrac’s projections, he has an APY market value of $22.5 million based on a three-year contract for $67.58 million.
Godwin can also play on the outside, as he did in the 2023 season, but is most effective in the slot. With a steep price tag and multiple season-ending injuries, the Giants might be better off looking at other options, such as a Day 3 prospect in the draft.