This Pending UFA Deemed a "Perfect Match" for Giants

Will the Giants upgrade the cornerback room in free agency?

Alex House

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) avoids a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) after an interception in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) avoids a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) after an interception in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The New York Giants' pursuit of a new starting quarterback will inevitably define the franchise's offseason. Still, general manager Joe Schoen is also under pressure to add a game-changing outside cornerback.

While two-way phenom Travis Hunter is a possible candidate to land with Big Blue in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team should quickly address the position in free agency. 

There are a plethora of intriguing cornerbacks available on the open market, like D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward, Carlton Davis, and Byron Murphy, each of whom can potentially fill the No. 1 slot on the depth chart.

Pro Football Focus has a more affordable option in mind, however: 26-year-old Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Fulton is coming off his best season last year, where he excelled in coverage and run support. He also has experience in Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s system, having played in it for three seasons during their shared time with the Titans.

In his analysis of Fulton’s fit for the Giants, PFF analyst Bradley Locker added, "In Cover 3 looks, Fulton’s 44.6 passer rating allowed when targeted ranked eighth among qualifiers.” 

Is Kristian Fulton right for the Giants?

Fulton, the former second-round draft pick, recorded one interception, 51 combined tackles, and seven pass breakups for the Chargers during the 2024 campaign. 

His familiarity with Bowen’s system makes him a good fit, but not necessarily as a top cornerback who can match up against big-time playmaking wide receivers if one goes by his 67.9 PFF coverage grade. 

Although the former national champion (with LSU) has the skills and experience to be a fine contributor to the Giants' secondary, his ceiling might be limited.

Fulton's five-year sample size suggests he is not the coverage corner this squad requires. Even so, he still has value to offer. His ability to stop the run can play exceptionally well on a defense that struggled in that area last year.

Loading up on this position, specifically this year, seems wise. With unrestricted free agent Adoree' Jackson not expected to re-sign and Deonte Banks scuffling, the Giants cannot have enough cornerbacks on their roster. 

Dru Phillips enjoyed an impressive rookie season playing in the slot, and if Fulton joins the squad, this group will gain valuable depth.

New York also needs a high-impact guy to serve as the unit's centerpiece. Assuming Schoen finds one this spring, a formerly thin secondary could become a potential strength of this team. 

